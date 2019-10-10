Trump hilariously ridiculed for blubbering ‘impeached for what’ in midnight tweet: ‘It’s for the crimes’

President Donald Trump was up late worrying about his impeachment, and other social media users mocked his self-pitying concerns.

The president, just minutes before midnight in Washington, D.C., retweeted his own misleading claims about public support for impeachment, along with a new insistence that he’s done nothing wrong.

Impeached for what, having created the greatest Economy in the history of our Country, building our strongest ever Military, Cutting Taxes too much? https://t.co/LWxfEcRmj4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2019

Other Twitter users poured ridicule over him all night long.

No it’s for the crimes. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 10, 2019

No, for welcoming foreign interference in an election. Bringing about genocide and using the office to enrich yourself are in the queue. And if we ever find out what you promised Putin, put that at the top of the list. — JRehling (@JRehling) October 10, 2019

"I would like you to do us a favor though". — Christopher Reed (@lc21498) October 10, 2019

Just leaving this hear for the murdering psychopath who is responsible for all Kurds being murdered. cant wait for Fox News to be fake news and the enmy https://t.co/7MO85puUVC pic.twitter.com/iMJ3c1wMJx — Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) October 10, 2019

Thank God there's nothing serious going on in the world so you can tweet-cry all night. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 10, 2019

You are destroying US military morale. But then again, this is exactly what Putin wanted you to https://t.co/3XbxnKIJTF — Comfortably Glum (@YGalanter) October 10, 2019

It's very simple. Trump asked multiple foreign leaders to investigate a political opponent. This constitutes interference in our elections and a clear abuse of power. No proof of quid pro quo is necessary; the ask is enough to impeach. Oh, and obstruction, lots of obstruction. — Cody Dog (@CodyIsAGoodBoy) October 10, 2019

Actually, it was the high crimes and misdemeanors part — Turnip (@Turnip2020) October 10, 2019

Not about the economy – which is headed for recession.

Not about the military – which deserted our allies

Not about the tax cuts for the upper 1%

It is about abuse of power.

You put your personal interests ahead of national security. — DevinsCat (@DevinsCat1) October 10, 2019