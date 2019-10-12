Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump instructed the White House counsel to level personal attacks on Schiff in letter rejecting impeachment probe: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump has made no secret of despising Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the former prosecutor and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and a key leader of congressional oversight who is now overseeing the impeachment investigation. Trump has lobbed a number of schoolyard nicknames at the congressman, including “Little Adam Schitt,” “Little Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff,” and “Shifty Schiff.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But it doesn’t end there. According to The Daily Beast, Trump expressly instructed White House Counsel Pat Cipollone to attack Schiff by name while drafting the legal letter to Congress announcing the administration’s refusal to consider the impeachment investigation legitimate.

“According to two people familiar with the process, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone had multiple meetings with President Trump in the days leading up to the issuance of the letter,” wrote Asawin Suebsaeng and Sam Stein. “During those meetings with Cipollone, the president would get especially animated when names such as Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), chair of the House Intelligence Committee leading the probe into the whistleblower complaint, came up. The sources said that Trump enthusiastically suggested adding various jabs at Democratic lawmakers and would request that their ‘unfair’ treatment of him be incorporated into the letter.”

As a result, the letter ostensibly from the top White House lawyer was peppered with Trumpisms and naked political attacks.

“President Trump took the unprecedented step of providing the public transparency by declassifying and releasing the record of his call with President Zelensky of Ukraine. The record clearly established that the call was completely appropriate and that there is no basis for your inquiry,” said the letter at one point. “The fact that there was nothing wrong with the call was also powerfully confirmed by Chairman Schiff’s decision to create a false version of the call and read it to the American people at a congressional hearing, without disclosing that he was simply making it all up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cornered by the impeachment inquiry, Trump is increasingly micromanaging the countereffort — and his instincts are shining through.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Indicted Giuliani associate Parnas identified himself as ‘friend of Trump’ at private 2016 election night party: report

Published

36 mins ago

on

October 12, 2019

By

According to a report from Politico, one of the two men taken into custody for campaign finance violations -- and who has been connected to President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani -- made an appearance at a private 2016 Election Night party and identified himself as a friend of the then-Republican presidential nominee.

Noting that Trump has distanced himself from Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were both arrested attempting to flee the country two days ago, the report suggests his relationship with at least one of them may go back three years.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump instructed the White House counsel to level personal attacks on Schiff in letter rejecting impeachment probe: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 12, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has made no secret of despising Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the former prosecutor and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and a key leader congressional oversight who is now overseeing the impeachment investigation. Trump has lobbed a number of schoolyard nicknames at the congressman, including "Little Adam Schitt," "Little Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff," and "Shifty Schiff."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House aides frantic to dump Giuliani before he further damages Trump: ‘It’s so messed up’

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 12, 2019

By

According to a report from Politico, aides to Donald Trump want Rudy Giulini to just go away as his legal problems swamp him and he continues to damage his own case by going on TV and melting down.

Summing up the former New York mayor's relationship with the president, one Trump adviser stated, "Rudy right now needs to focus on himself and not Ukraine.”

"For weeks, prominent Republican advisers have been privately imploring President Donald Trump to sideline Rudy Giuliani after a barrage of inconsistent, combative and occasionally cringe-inducing media interviews, according to three people familiar with the conversations," Politico reports, adding. "The constant sniping from staff could ultimately force Trump to dump his long-valued fixer, as he has done with former personal lawyer Michael Cohen and countless other ousted officials, like ex-Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former chief strategist Steve Bannon."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image