‘Trump is flailing’: Pelosi and Schumer demand ‘sane leadership’ from the White House

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blasted the deal that Vice President Mike Pence struck with Turkey to allow them to continue firing on Kurdish people after 120 hours of a standstill.

“Erdogan has given up nothing, and President Trump has given him everything,” the joint statement from the Democrats reads. “The Turks have stated that ‘this is not a ceasefire,’ and made clear that they ‘will pause the operation for 120 hours in order for the terrorists to leave.'”

The statement went on to bash the president for panicking after he started the conflict with Turkey on a Sunday afternoon.

“President Trump is flailing,” the statement continued. “The President’s decision to reverse sanctions against Turkey for brutally attacking our Kurdish partners in exchange for a sham ceasefire seriously undermines the credibility of America’s foreign policy and sends a dangerous message.”

You can read the statement in the tweets below:

Pelosi/Schumer: Erdogan has given up nothing, and President Trump has given him everything. The Turks have stated that ‘this is not a ceasefire,’ and made clear that they ‘will pause the operation for 120 hours in order for the terrorists to leave’ — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 17, 2019

Pelosi and Schumer: “President Trump is flailing. The President’s decision to reverse sanctions against Turkey for brutally attacking our Kurdish partners in exchange for a sham ceasefire seriously undermines the credibility of America’s foreign policy and sends a dangerous” msg — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 17, 2019

Pelosi in joint statement with Schumer on President Trump's reversal of sanctions against Turkey announces the House next week will "pass a strong, bipartisan sanctions package to work to reverse the humanitarian disaster that President Trump unleashed in Syria." pic.twitter.com/johmvCuAtl — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) October 17, 2019