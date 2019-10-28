Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump probably won’t cooperate even if Pelosi passes a formal impeachment bill: NBC reporter

Published

1 hour ago

on

Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi agreed that the House would file official impeachment charges at the end of the week, after the committees have finalized their depositions.

The White House has said that it’s clear Pelosi is announcing their impeachment was done in secret. The reality is that the depositions were done behind closed doors so witnesses couldn’t use each other to coordinate stories, which is one of the problems that surfaced in the Mueller investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

“We won’t be able to comment fully until we see the actual text, but Speaker Pelosi is finally admitting what the rest of America already knew – that Democrats were conducting an unauthorized impeachment proceeding, refusing to give the President due process…” the White House said in a statement. “… and their secret, shady, closed-door depositions are completely and irreversibly illegitimate.”

It’s unclear what the White House means by “irreversibly,” however. If they’re saying that depositions behind closed doors do irreversible damage to a case, they’re announcing the entire judicial system is illegitimate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Lederman, of NBC News, recalled that Trump’s lawyers announced that they wouldn’t cooperate with the impeachment inquiry because the House never voted to impeach. Even with the formal impeachment, Trump isn’t likely to cooperate. The White House lawyers may have been critical, but they never committed to cooperate whether there’s a vote or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pelosi is calling their bluff, however. If the House passes formal articles of impeachment, the White House will be forced to come up with another reason they won’t cooperate.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former Bush economist renounces the Republican Party: ‘Count me out’

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 28, 2019

By

On Monday, Harvard economics professor Greg Mankiw, a former adviser to President George W. Bush and a popular author of high school economics textbooks, announced on his blog that he is renouncing the Republican Party.

"The Republican Party has largely become the Party of Trump," wrote Mankiw, who is known for writing the 10 Principles of Economics. "Too many Republicans in Congress are willing, in the interest of protecting their jobs, to overlook Trump's misdeeds (just as too many Democrats did for Clinton during his impeachment). I have no interest in associating myself with that behavior."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

North Carolina congressional gerrymander struck down — this time for good

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 28, 2019

By

On Monday, a state court in North Carolina struck down the state's congressional district map — one of the most aggressively gerrymandered in the country — ruling it illegal under the state constitution:

BREAKING: In major victory, Court throws out NC Congressional Map for 2020. pic.twitter.com/lmdDxEywp8

— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) October 28, 2019

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Columnist warns Bill Barr has already ‘corrupted’ the DOJ — and he’ll use it to target the 2020 Democratic nominee

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 28, 2019

By

The term “right-wing conspiracy theorist” has typically been used in connection with Infowars’ Alex Jones, author Jerome Corsi and contributors to Breitbart News rather than establishment Republicans. But these days, the term is coming up more and more in connection with Attorney General William Barr — who is now investigating the Russia investigation. And journalist Paul Waldman, in an October 28 article for the American Prospect, argues that by promoting the theory that it was Ukraine rather than Russia that interfered in the 2016 presidential election, Barr is acting as a full-fledged conspiracy theorist and helping corrupt the U.S. Department of Justice in the process.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until October 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US COVER IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image