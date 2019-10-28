Trump probably won’t cooperate even if Pelosi passes a formal impeachment bill: NBC reporter

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi agreed that the House would file official impeachment charges at the end of the week, after the committees have finalized their depositions.

The White House has said that it’s clear Pelosi is announcing their impeachment was done in secret. The reality is that the depositions were done behind closed doors so witnesses couldn’t use each other to coordinate stories, which is one of the problems that surfaced in the Mueller investigation.

“We won’t be able to comment fully until we see the actual text, but Speaker Pelosi is finally admitting what the rest of America already knew – that Democrats were conducting an unauthorized impeachment proceeding, refusing to give the President due process…” the White House said in a statement. “… and their secret, shady, closed-door depositions are completely and irreversibly illegitimate.”

It’s unclear what the White House means by “irreversibly,” however. If they’re saying that depositions behind closed doors do irreversible damage to a case, they’re announcing the entire judicial system is illegitimate.

Joe Lederman, of NBC News, recalled that Trump’s lawyers announced that they wouldn’t cooperate with the impeachment inquiry because the House never voted to impeach. Even with the formal impeachment, Trump isn’t likely to cooperate. The White House lawyers may have been critical, but they never committed to cooperate whether there’s a vote or not.

Pelosi is calling their bluff, however. If the House passes formal articles of impeachment, the White House will be forced to come up with another reason they won’t cooperate.