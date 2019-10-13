Quantcast
Trump snarls at lawmaker Tlaib for suggestion Democrats jail lawbreaking White House officials

Donald Trump is off and tweeting on Sunday morning, turning his ire on Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) after she admitted that Democrats are considering detaining White House officials who are refusing to comply with subpoenas.

According to a report from The Hill, Tlaib, “revealed in a new interview that House Democrats have discussed jailing allies of the president who do not comply with congressional subpoenas, an escalation of the House’s efforts to force White House compliance with an impeachment inquiry.”

After Trump’s digital director Dan Scavino tweeted out a link to the story with the comment, “Sounds about right. COUP!” Trump responded with, “A despicable human being!”

You can see the tweets below:

