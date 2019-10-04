Quantcast
Trump to demand immigrants have health insurance — or be wealthy: report

29 mins ago

President Donald Trump has a new plan to curtail legal immigration into America, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday in an exclusive.

“President Trump plans to sign a proclamation requiring immigrant-visa applicants to show they can afford health care,” the newspaper reported, citing “familiar with the matter.”

“The action, which is set to take effect in 30 days, would require applicants, including people with ties to family members in the U.S., to show they can get health insurance or prove their financial ability to pay for medical care, the people said. The action wouldn’t apply to refugees or immigrants who have won asylum,” The Journal reported. “The move would mark the latest effort by the Trump administration to restrict immigrants’ ability to enter the U.S.”

Read the full report.


2020 Election

White House has ‘positively’ concluded Biden won’t be the DNC nominee — they’ve ‘moved on’: report

2 mins ago

October 4, 2019

Advisors to President Donald Trump have concluded that former Vice President Joe Biden will not be the 2020 presidential nominee of the Democratic National Committee, a Politico White House correspondent reported Friday.

Anita Kumar was interviewed by MSNBC's Chris Matthews about the latest in the impeachment scandal over the solicitation of opposition research against Biden's family.

"When you talk to people close to the president, the one thing they have in common right now that they’re saying over and over again is that whatever has happened this last two weeks has pushed Joe Biden out, that he’s not going to be the nominee," Kumar reported.

Trump may inspire violence from ‘armed militias’ when he is impeached: MSNBC guest

45 mins ago

October 4, 2019

President Donald Trump may inspire violence as the impeachment inquiry continues to escalate against the administration.

So far, the investigation includes the president of the United States, Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General Bill Barr, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

There is evidence of Trump soliciting foreign election interference from Ukraine, China, Australia and Italy.

As the scandal has rapidly intensified, Trump has lashed out at Democrats and the press in media appearances and, of course, on Twitter.

