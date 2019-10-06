Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump told Republicans he’s fearful of impeachment because it’s a ‘bad thing to have on your resume’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump isn’t worried about being impeached, investigated or removed from office and prosecuted. According to an Axios report, Trump told Republicans Friday that he was concerned about the way his legacy will appear in the history books. It’s a concern that Trump has never been reported to be a concern for him.

Trump explained to GOP officials on a conference call that impeachment is a “bad thing to have on your resume,” one Republican source told Axios. “But it’s going to make Kevin speaker,” Trump said, in reference to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s upside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Axios argued that the statements may seem unimportant, but in private conversations, “these comments perfectly encapsulate how Trump feels about it: He believes it could help him get re-elected and win back the House.” He doesn’t want to go down in history books as the one president successfully impeached and removed from office.

While Trump has said that he wants impeachment because he thinks it will end in his favor, behind closed doors he’s fuming with seething anger.

The House of Representatives already reached the number of members needed to pass articles of impeachment, but the U.S. Senate isn’t likely to take it seriously, much less conflict the president, whether or not crimes are obviously outlined by House investigations.

Vice President Mike Pence is being dispatched to campaign against Democrats in districts where Trump won in 2016 but turned to elect Democrats in 2018. Meanwhile, the Republican Party has dropped $10 million to air ads against former Vice President Joe Biden, to try and take him down before Democrats hold the Iowa Caucus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report from Axios.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Ron Johnson is lucky he’s not up for reelection’: Democratic analyst

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 6, 2019

By

Former Hillary Clinton spokesperson Philippe Reines noted during an appearance on MSNBC that Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is lucky he's not up for reelection in 2020 after the bad interview he had on "Meet the Press."

Johnson not only refused to answer any questions about President Donald Trump and Ukraine, he started by spouting off dispelled conspiracy theories touted by the president. Typically, passive host Chuck Todd shouted the senator down for trying to lie on air to make Trump feel better.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Is Bill Barr working with US Attorney investigating Mueller report to legitimize conspiracy theories?

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 6, 2019

By

U.S. Attorney John Durham was tasked by Attorney General Bill Barr to "investigate the investigators" involved in special counsel Robert Mueller's report. But Barr flew Durham along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and right-wing activist Sebastian Gorka to Italy to uncover evidence to justify their theory that multiple countries worked to set up President Donald Trump for collusion with Russia.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lifelong South Carolina Republican turns on Trump: ‘I’m disgusted and impeachment is warranted’

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 6, 2019

By

In an MSNBC clip on the changing voting patterns in the South, which saw voters in a South Carolina district go for Donald Trump in 2016 only to elect a Democrat to represent them in the House in 2018, support, even among some Republicans, for impeachment seems to be growing.

According to MSNBC reporter Shaquille Brewster, the North Charleston district is a classic example of change, where rock-ribbed Republicans are holding fast to their party, but moderate Republican voters are wavering on the president.

"Our team has been focused on this South Carolina district that flipped from Republican control in 2016 to Democratic control in 2018, represented by Congressman Joe Cunningham," Brewster explained. "And we're hearing that Democrats support impeachment more than ever, however there are hints that some moderate Republicans may be increasing their support as well."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image