Trump told Republicans he’s fearful of impeachment because it’s a ‘bad thing to have on your resume’

President Donald Trump isn’t worried about being impeached, investigated or removed from office and prosecuted. According to an Axios report, Trump told Republicans Friday that he was concerned about the way his legacy will appear in the history books. It’s a concern that Trump has never been reported to be a concern for him.

Trump explained to GOP officials on a conference call that impeachment is a “bad thing to have on your resume,” one Republican source told Axios. “But it’s going to make Kevin speaker,” Trump said, in reference to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s upside.

Axios argued that the statements may seem unimportant, but in private conversations, “these comments perfectly encapsulate how Trump feels about it: He believes it could help him get re-elected and win back the House.” He doesn’t want to go down in history books as the one president successfully impeached and removed from office.

While Trump has said that he wants impeachment because he thinks it will end in his favor, behind closed doors he’s fuming with seething anger.

The House of Representatives already reached the number of members needed to pass articles of impeachment, but the U.S. Senate isn’t likely to take it seriously, much less conflict the president, whether or not crimes are obviously outlined by House investigations.

Vice President Mike Pence is being dispatched to campaign against Democrats in districts where Trump won in 2016 but turned to elect Democrats in 2018. Meanwhile, the Republican Party has dropped $10 million to air ads against former Vice President Joe Biden, to try and take him down before Democrats hold the Iowa Caucus.

Read the full report from Axios.