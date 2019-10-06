Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump tries to claim Chuck Todd was the one who failed in Ron Johnson’s catastrophic interview

Published

1 min ago

on

After a full day of mockery on Twitter, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has become destroyed for being unprepared to answer questions about President Donald Trump’s Ukraine call. Nearly 12 hours after “Meet the Press” aired Sunday, Trump seems to have finally heard or seen the show and struck out against the criticism.

“Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of “Meet the Press” had a total meltdown in his interview with highly reaspected (sic) Senator @RonJohnsonWI. Seems that a not very bright Chuck just wasn’t getting the answers he was looking for in order to make me look as bad as possible. I did NOTHING wrong!” Trump exclaimed in a misspelled tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s latest political victim is Mike Pompeo — who just surrendered his morals on the alter of the GOP: columnist

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 6, 2019

By

New York Times columnist Frank Bruni issued a kind of political eulogy for the respectability of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has surrendered his morals along with many other appointees of President Donald Trump.

In a Sunday op-ed, Bruni noted that he doubts Pompeo even likes Trump all that much, given his background at West Point. Trump's medical forms were allegedly falsified to say he has bone spurs, which prevented him from being drafted into Vietnam.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mick Mulvaney truly thinks Trump can win 45 states in 2020

Published

42 mins ago

on

October 6, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's chief of staff and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney is telling White House aides they'll win 2020 in a landslide election, Axios reported Sunday.

Trump, who won with 306 electoral votes in 2016, now stands at just 219 electoral votes, according to September state polls collected and charted by the site "270 To Win."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump told Republicans he’s fearful of impeachment because it’s a ‘bad thing to have on your resume’

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 6, 2019

By

President Donald Trump isn't worried about being impeached, investigated or removed from office and prosecuted. According to an Axios report, Trump told Republicans Friday that he was concerned about the way his legacy will appear in the history books. It's a concern that Trump has never been reported to be a concern for him.

Trump explained to GOP officials on a conference call that impeachment is a "bad thing to have on your resume," one Republican source told Axios. "But it's going to make Kevin speaker," Trump said, in reference to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's upside.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image