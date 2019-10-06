Trump tries to claim Chuck Todd was the one who failed in Ron Johnson’s catastrophic interview

After a full day of mockery on Twitter, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has become destroyed for being unprepared to answer questions about President Donald Trump’s Ukraine call. Nearly 12 hours after “Meet the Press” aired Sunday, Trump seems to have finally heard or seen the show and struck out against the criticism.

“Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of “Meet the Press” had a total meltdown in his interview with highly reaspected (sic) Senator @RonJohnsonWI. Seems that a not very bright Chuck just wasn’t getting the answers he was looking for in order to make me look as bad as possible. I did NOTHING wrong!” Trump exclaimed in a misspelled tweet.

