Trump Twitter-rages at Kamala Harris with boast he’s helped African-Americans more than she ever will

Donald Trump opened up a new front in his attacks on Democratic candidates for president, going after Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) for boycotting a ceremony after he received an award and saying he is a better advocate for African-Americans than she will ever be.

You can see the tweets below:

….greatly help the African American community (and all other communities), and which was unable to get done in past administrations despite a tremendous desire for it. This and best unemployment numbers EVER is more than Kamala will EVER be able to do for African Americans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019