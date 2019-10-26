Trump Twitter-rages at Kamala Harris with boast he’s helped African-Americans more than she ever will
Donald Trump opened up a new front in his attacks on Democratic candidates for president, going after Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) for boycotting a ceremony after he received an award and saying he is a better advocate for African-Americans than she will ever be.
According to the president, “Badly failing presidential candidate @KamalaHarris will not go to a very wonderful largely African American event today because yesterday I recieved a major award, at the same event, for being able to produce & sign into law major Criminal Justice Reform legislation, which will.. greatly help the African American community (and all other communities), and which was unable to get done in past administrations despite a tremendous desire for it. This and best unemployment numbers EVER is more than Kamala will EVER be able to do for African Americans!”
You can see the tweets below:
….greatly help the African American community (and all other communities), and which was unable to get done in past administrations despite a tremendous desire for it. This and best unemployment numbers EVER is more than Kamala will EVER be able to do for African Americans!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019
