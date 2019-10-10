Trump’s call to Ukraine caused four officials to raise alarms to the National Security Counsel legal adviser: report

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that at least four national security officials were so shocked by President Donald Trump’s apparent effort to extort Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into digging up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden that they reported the call to the legal adviser for the National Security Council both before and after the call took place.

These reports indicate that concerns were raised about the propriety of Trump’s calls far earlier than previously reported.

Previous reporting has suggested that multiple whistleblowers have attempted to inform Congress about Trump’s communications with foreign leaders. The White House has placed many of these transcripts into a system designed for highly classified information.