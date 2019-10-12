Quantcast
Trump's fifth legal defense destroyed by former government ethics czar

1 hour ago

Former director of government ethics, Walter Shaub

The former director of the United States Office of Government Ethics took apart President Donald Trump’s latest legal defense.

Walter Schaub, who now works as the senior director of ethics at the Campaign Legal Center, published multiple tweets mocking the idea of the administration admitting that there was a quid pro quo, but claiming it was the good kind.

It didn't happen, the call was perfect.Ok, it happened, but it was a joke.Ok, not a joke, but no pressure.Ok, pressure, but no quid pro quo.OK, quid pro quo, but the good kind.

