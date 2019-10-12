Trump’s fifth legal defense destroyed by former government ethics czar

The former director of the United States Office of Government Ethics took apart President Donald Trump’s latest legal defense.

Walter Schaub, who now works as the senior director of ethics at the Campaign Legal Center, published multiple tweets mocking the idea of the administration admitting that there was a quid pro quo, but claiming it was the good kind.

It didn't happen, the call was perfect.

Ok, it happened, but it was a joke.

Ok, not a joke, but no pressure.

Ok, pressure, but no quid pro quo.

OK, quid pro quo, but the good kind. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 13, 2019

'Tis but thy name that is my enemy;

Thou art thyself, though not quid or quo.

What's quo? it is nor hand, nor foot,

Nor arm, nor face, nor any other part

Belonging to a quid. O, be some other name!

What's in a name? that which we call a rose

By any other name would smell as sweet https://t.co/ffbaro2i8M — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 13, 2019

Your honor, my client pleads not guilty by reason of "it was the good kind of quid pro quo." — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 13, 2019

'Tis quid for quo.

Not corrupt, though. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 13, 2019