Trump’s Syria debacle threatens his evangelical support — and could make him a ‘one-term president’: report

Thus far, white evangelicals as a voting bloc have been unflinchingly loyal to President Donald Trump. They are a core component of his base and have stuck by him through every scandal and personal failing — largely because they believe he is appointed by God to do their bidding, even if he is not a particularly Godly person.

But now, the president has finally managed to do something that made some white evangelicals question whether he is really doing God’s work: Abandoning the Kurds in Syria. And according to Politico, this damage could threaten his re-election prospects.

Televangelist Pat Robertson warned Trump’s Syria decision means he risks “losing the Mandate of Heaven.” One longtime friend of the president said, “This gives evangelicals pause because now they’re wondering, ‘Hmm, that was not a good move. What’s next? Does this mean he’s going to throw Israel under the bus if he threw the Kurds under the bus?’” And one other source told Politico that one of Trump’s evangelical friends complained to him about his joke that Kurdish fighters have “plenty of sand to play with.”

One other friend warned that Trump is in “a danger zone” and “off-balance with evangelicals” over Syria: “They see religious persecution, Iran gaining a foothold, Israel facing threats and the possibility of ISIS reemerging, and what Trump keeps talking about is the land, and the money, and the deal-making.”

And yet another had a blunter warning: “If he’s going to win in 2020, he has to be north of the 81 percent [of white evangelicals] he won in 2016. I’m not suggesting that the polling is all of a sudden going to show that his support is plummeting because of Syria. But if it stays stagnant, he’s a one-term president.”

Trump’s base has proven to be durable because the president, for all of his administration’s chaos and disasters, has managed to deliver on a few core things they want, like curtailing abortion rights and unquestioningly supporting Israel. But his Syria decision is a huge departure — and could threaten him at a time, with impeachment and polarized electorate, when he needs unity most.