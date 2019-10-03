US court rules that Weinstein trial will go ahead in New York
A US court on Thursday rejected fallen movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s attempts to have his sexual assault trial, due to start in January, moved out of New York city.
The 67-year-old’s attorneys asked for the venue change, arguing that intense coverage in New York’s tabloids meant Weinstein would not get a fair trial.
But five judges in a state appellate court denied the motion, court documents showed.
Weinstein, once one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, has pleaded not guilty to five charges of sexual assault relating to two women.
One of the women alleges Weinstein raped her in 2013, while the other claims he forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006.
His trial is scheduled to start on January 6, 2020. He faces life in prison if convicted.
Weinstein has been accused of harassment and assault by more than 80 women, including stars such as Angelina Jolie and Ashley Judd.
The original accusations against him were a catalyst for America’s #MeToo movement.
Weinstein, the co-founder of Miramax and producer of “Pulp Fiction,” has always insisted his sexual relationships were consensual.
Prosecutors accused his defense team of trying to have the trial moved to Suffolk or Albany counties north of New York in a bid to delay the start of the trial.
Fox’s Shep Smith erupts over Trump’s latest Biden rant — and reveals a potential quid pro quo hiding in plain sight
Fox News host Shepard Smith on Thursday blasted President Donald Trump for urging foreign countries to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
"As the president faces impeachment proceedings, today he did it again on live television," Smith said, showing a clip of Trump saying Ukraine and China should investigate the Bidens.
"If it is determined that the president made that request to help his campaign for re-election, President Trump may have violated federal law. It is illegal to ask a foreign national or foreign country for any political assistance. To our knowledge, no president before President Trump in American history has publicly asked an adversary to investigate a rival."
Volker docs bombshell: Top US diplomat said Ukraine aid was withheld ‘for help with a political campaign’
Newly revealed text messages show that the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine expressed concerns about the Trump administration withholding aid to the country for political purposes.
ABC News reports that the text messages were revealed as part of a document dump by Kurt Volker, who last week resigned as the Trump administration's special envoy to Ukraine.
In the text exchange obtained by ABC News, Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, told a group of fellow American diplomats that "I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign," a reference to the Trump administration's decision to put a hold on aid to Ukraine.
Mike Pence goes all in defending Trump’s ‘appropriate’ phone call to Ukraine
Vice President Mike Pence insisted on Thursday that President Donald Trump's controversial call to Ukraine's president was "appropriate."
During an event in Arizona, Pence was asked if it was "appropriate" for Trump to ask Ukraine's president to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Earlier on Thursday, Trump had also asked China to investigate Biden and his son.
"Is it appropriate, as the president did this morning and with a phone call to Ukraine, to ask foreign governments to investigate his political rivals? China, for example," a reporter said to Pence.