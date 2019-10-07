US economists more pessimistic, citing trade as major risk: survey
Economists have become more concerned about US growth prospects, citing trade friction as the major worry, but recession risks have receded slightly, according to a survey released Monday.
Nearly half of the panel surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics expect a recession before the end of next year, down from 60 percent in the prior survey.
The panel expects the world’s largest economy to slow, with growth falling below 2 percent for the first time since 2016, the survey showed.
Recent data have shown the US labor market remains strong, but manufacturing is in recession while the larger services sector is slowing, giving rise to fears about the health of the US economy, especially amid President Donald Trump’s grinding trade war with China and increasing tensions with Europe.
The NABE panel “turned decidedly more pessimistic about the outlook over the summer, with 80 percent of participants viewing risks to the outlook as tilted to the downside,” said Gregory Daco, the group’s survey chair and chief US economist at Oxford Economics.
“The rise in protectionism, pervasive trade policy uncertainty, and slower global growth are considered key downside risks to US economic activity,” he said in a statement on the findings in the quarterly survey.
Looking further out, 69 percent of the panel expects a recession by mid-2021.
The Federal Reserve has cut interest rates twice this year and many market analysts expect more stimulus to be announced later this month, but the NABE panel was less convinced.
Daco said over 40 percent anticipate at least one more rate cut this year, while three-quarters of respondents expect at least one rate cut by the end of 2020.
The median forecast by the panel is for growth of 2.3 percent this year, slowing to 1.8 percent next year after 85 percent of the panel cut their real GDP projections.
Nobel season opens with Medicine Prize — it did not go to Trump
The announcement of the Nobel Medicine Prize on Monday opens an unusual 2019 Nobel season in which two literature laureates will be crowned after a scandal postponed last year's award, amid speculation Greta Thunberg could nab the prestigious Peace Prize.
The winner of the Medicine Prize will be revealed on Monday at 11:30 (0930 GMT) in Stockholm. It will be followed by the prizes for physics on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday, literature on Thursday, and economics on Monday, October 14.
In between, the Peace Prize will be awarded in Oslo on Friday, October 11, with Swedish teen climate activist Greta seen as the favourite on betting sites such as Ladbrokes.
John Oliver: The only way Trump’s problems get worse is if he confesses to Jeffrey Epstein’s murder
John Oliver's Sunday episode of "Last Week Tonight," began with the hilarious moment of epic stupidity at the hands of President Donald Trump.
One of Oliver's favorite moments was when Trump tweeted a meme he created by Nickelback and then it was removed by a copyright report from the band. It's simply one of the absurd moments in what Oliver calls "Stupid Watergate II: The Stupidest Watergate."
"Yes, Twitter removed a meme the president posted because Nickelback complained," Oliver said. "And that's a sentence that somehow suggests that it was written by an algorithm designed to generate random sh*ttiness."
Breaking Banner
‘The bargain’s been made’: Republicans are more fearful of Trump’s ‘punishments’ than their own voters
While Americans demanded anti-corruption laws in Washington in the 2018 election, and Democrats who won on that promises passed sweeping swamp-draining laws in HR1. However, Republicans are running scared, not from their angry constituents, but from the backslash, they could face from President Donald Trump.