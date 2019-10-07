US’s most prolific serial killer has murdered at least 50: FBI
A 79-year-old man murdered at least 50 people, making him the most prolific serial killer in US history, the FBI said Sunday.
Samuel Little confessed to 93 homicides — mostly of women — between 1970 and 2005, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.
Although investigators have only confirmed his involvement in 50 of them, they believe all of Little’s confessions are credible.
The FBI has set up a website showing his videotaped recollections of unidentified killings, alongside sketches — drawn by Little — of the people he claims to have murdered.
“Many of his victims’ deaths, however, were originally ruled overdoses or attributed to accidental or undetermined causes. Some bodies were never found,” the FBI wrote on the website.
He was jailed for life in 2014 after being convicted of three murders.
“For many years, Samuel Little believed he would not be caught because he thought no one was accounting for his victims,” FBI crime analyst Christie Palazzolo said.
“Even though he is already in prison, the FBI believes it is important to seek justice for each victim — to close every case possible.”
The former boxer, also known as Samuel McDowell, was first arrested in 2012 at a homeless shelter in Kentucky and extradited to California to face drug charges.
Once there, DNA evidence linked him to three cold cases, leading to his 2014 conviction for the murder of three women in Los Angeles between 1987 and 1989.
All three had been beaten and strangled.
© 2019 AFP
Nobel season opens with Medicine Prize — it did not go to Trump
The announcement of the Nobel Medicine Prize on Monday opens an unusual 2019 Nobel season in which two literature laureates will be crowned after a scandal postponed last year's award, amid speculation Greta Thunberg could nab the prestigious Peace Prize.
The winner of the Medicine Prize will be revealed on Monday at 11:30 (0930 GMT) in Stockholm. It will be followed by the prizes for physics on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday, literature on Thursday, and economics on Monday, October 14.
In between, the Peace Prize will be awarded in Oslo on Friday, October 11, with Swedish teen climate activist Greta seen as the favourite on betting sites such as Ladbrokes.
John Oliver: The only way Trump’s problems get worse is if he confesses to Jeffrey Epstein’s murder
John Oliver's Sunday episode of "Last Week Tonight," began with the hilarious moment of epic stupidity at the hands of President Donald Trump.
One of Oliver's favorite moments was when Trump tweeted a meme he created by Nickelback and then it was removed by a copyright report from the band. It's simply one of the absurd moments in what Oliver calls "Stupid Watergate II: The Stupidest Watergate."
"Yes, Twitter removed a meme the president posted because Nickelback complained," Oliver said. "And that's a sentence that somehow suggests that it was written by an algorithm designed to generate random sh*ttiness."
Breaking Banner
‘The bargain’s been made’: Republicans are more fearful of Trump’s ‘punishments’ than their own voters
While Americans demanded anti-corruption laws in Washington in the 2018 election, and Democrats who won on that promises passed sweeping swamp-draining laws in HR1. However, Republicans are running scared, not from their angry constituents, but from the backslash, they could face from President Donald Trump.