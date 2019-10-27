WATCH: Donald Trump to address the nation after reported death of ISIS leader

Donald Trump is to make a formal address to the nation on Sunday morning where he is expected to take credit for the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

As AFP reports, “The elusive chief of the Islamic State group was thought to be dead after a US military raid in the Idlib region, US media reported early Sunday. The White House announced President Donald Trump would make a “major statement” Sunday at 9:00 am (1300 GMT), without providing details.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

You can watch below: