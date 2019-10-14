WATCH: Teacher flies into a racist rage after a fender-bender and hurls the N-word at a black parent
A Pennsylvania middle school teacher has been put on administrative leave without pay after she was caught on video calling a black man the N-word after a fender-bender in a school parking lot, WNEP reports.
The teacher, whose name has not been released, has reportedly been a teacher at Drexel Hill Middle School since 2008. She can also be heard making homophobic remarks in the video as well.
The video apparently begins just after the accident, and the teacher can be heard saying the man is “probably on welfare,” to which the man replies, “Not even a little bit. Six figures a year, ma’am.”
“It’s because I’m young and I’m black, the reason why you would say that,” the man adds.
“Go back to your welfare, to your Section 8 house,” she later says, before adding a litany of other insults.
The teacher then calls the man the N-word.
“I’m sorry?” the man says incredulously.
“You heard me,” she fired back.
Watch a report on the story from ABC News:
