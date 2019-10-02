What is Texas’ Castle Doctrine and what does it mean in the Amber Guyger case?

The Castle Doctrine justifies deadly force when a person intrudes on your property. Guyger’s case is murky since she thought she was in her apartment but was actually in the apartment of unarmed Botham Jean.

On Monday, State District Court Judge Tammy Kemp allowed jurors to consider what’s called the “Castle Doctrine” in the murder trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who shot and killed 26-year-old unarmed Botham Jean in his apartment after mistaking it for her own.

Jean lived one floor above Guyger and worked at the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. Guyger, who was fired after the 2018 shooting, had just completed a nearly 14-hour work shift.

Closing arguments were heard on Monday. The jury is expected to resume deliberations Tuesday.

What is the Castle Doctrine?

The jury has to interpret any force used as reasonable unless the state proves it otherwise beyond a reasonable doubt, said Pete Schulte, a Dallas-based lawyer.

According to Schulte and Fort Worth law firm Barnett Howard & Williams, a person can claim self-defense if:

They believed someone was on their property illegally.

They reasonably believed the deadly force was immediately necessary.

They did not provoke the person against which the deadly force was used.

They weren’t engaged in criminal activity (other than a minor traffic offense) at the time the deadly force was used.

What does this mean for the Guyger case?

The doctrine is further complicated in this case because Guyger was operating under what’s considered a mistake of fact. She said she thought she was in her own apartment when she was actually in Botham Jean’s apartment, and that “fact” carries through into her self defense argument.

If Guyger has a reasonable belief that she was in her own apartment then the doctrine applies, Schulte said. The state has to disprove that she thought she was in her apartment, he said.

Prosecutor Jason Hermus said Guyger missed several cues that she was on the wrong floor. He pointed to the fact that on the night Guyger killed Jean she walked along two long hallways past 16 different apartments. She stopped in front of the apartment she believed was her own but failed to notice the bright red doormat under her feet. Her apartment, exactly one floor below, didn’t have a doormat, Hermus said.

