Quantcast
Connect with us

‘WHAT?!’ NBC reporter aghast at Trump’s latest historically illiterate tweet about the Kurds

Published

1 min ago

on

NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel on Thursday found himself utterly aghast after President Donald Trump encouraged Kurds in northern Syria to leave their homes and live in the oil fields currently under protection by the American military.

In a tweet aimed at papering over his own administration’s betrayal of the Kurdish fighters who helped America defeat the Islamic State in northern Syria, the president offered some advice for Kurds who are upset at the prospect of being ethnically cleansed from their land.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I appreciate what the Kurds have done,” the president wrote. “Perhaps it is time for the Kurds to start heading to the Oil Region!”

Engel looked at this tweet and promptly tore it to pieces.

“The U.S. president just told the Kurdish people to uproot from their homeland — while under fire in a war he approved — and move to the ‘oil region,’ a hostile, mostly desert area with an Arab population, where Kurds are NOT welcome and have never lived,” a stunned Engel wrote. “WHAT?!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump this week announced that he was removing all sanctions on Turkey even though Kurds in northern Syria are still being forcibly expelled from their homes. During his announcement on the sanctions, the president said of himself that, “It’s too early for me to be congratulated, but we have done a good job.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Insane question’: Pompeo clashes with hometown newspaper as he gets grilled over US betrayal of the Kurds

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 24, 2019

By

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and first daughter Ivanka Trump were in Wichita, Kansas this week as part of a Wichita State University event about 21st-century jobs. Pompeo asked to attend with her.

In an interview with McClatchy’s Wichita Eagle, Pompeo spent the majority of his time talking about the important work he's doing on the international stage. But he also lashed out at his interviewer for asking him about the Kurds.

"So given everything that is going on in the world right now, you feel that this is the best use of your time as chief diplomat to be here?" asked The Eagle. Pompeo answered "100 percent."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

David Cay Johnston: Trump’s lawless mob of renegade Republicans was egged on by Sean Hannity

Published

45 mins ago

on

October 24, 2019

By

The Republican gang that crashed a secure hearing room on Capitol Hill Wednesday was no flash mob. Donald Trump, working with junior Republican House members, arranged the stunt, equally lawless and juvenile.

"To be a Democrat you can’t believe in truth, reason, common sense,” Fox's Sean Hannity thundered on Tuesday night, projecting on House Democrats the barbarous tactics of the Republican backbenchers. “This is now a lawless mob.  Now nothing we are witnessing is driven by facts, law, constitutionality. No, a psychotic rage and hatred at all things Trump.”

Pizza and Cell Phones

There indeed would just hours later be a lawless mob on Capitol Hill, but not one composed of  Democrats. Instead, we saw an invasion of a secure hearing room by two dozen white Republicans, all but one male. The mob, led by know-nothing Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), ordered Chik-Fil-A and pizza, leaving a mess when they departed, and improperly used cell phones.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pentagon official corroborated damning quid-pro-quo testimony against Trump: report

Published

49 mins ago

on

October 24, 2019

By

Pentagon official Laura Cooper testified on Wednesday at the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, and one reporter says that she largely corroborated the damning testimony delivered by ambassador Bill Taylor.

Kate Brannen, the managing editor at Just Security and a former reporter at Foreign Policy and Politico, says her sources claim that Cooper told House investigators that "there was unanimous support from Trump's Cabinet and the interagency to supply Ukraine with security assistance" but "the White House withheld it anyway."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image