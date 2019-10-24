‘WHAT?!’ NBC reporter aghast at Trump’s latest historically illiterate tweet about the Kurds

NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel on Thursday found himself utterly aghast after President Donald Trump encouraged Kurds in northern Syria to leave their homes and live in the oil fields currently under protection by the American military.

In a tweet aimed at papering over his own administration’s betrayal of the Kurdish fighters who helped America defeat the Islamic State in northern Syria, the president offered some advice for Kurds who are upset at the prospect of being ethnically cleansed from their land.

“I appreciate what the Kurds have done,” the president wrote. “Perhaps it is time for the Kurds to start heading to the Oil Region!”

Engel looked at this tweet and promptly tore it to pieces.

“The U.S. president just told the Kurdish people to uproot from their homeland — while under fire in a war he approved — and move to the ‘oil region,’ a hostile, mostly desert area with an Arab population, where Kurds are NOT welcome and have never lived,” a stunned Engel wrote. “WHAT?!”

Trump this week announced that he was removing all sanctions on Turkey even though Kurds in northern Syria are still being forcibly expelled from their homes. During his announcement on the sanctions, the president said of himself that, “It’s too early for me to be congratulated, but we have done a good job.”