‘Where are stenographer notes?’: Questions percolate after Trump claims existence of ‘word for word’ transcript
The White House previously said the document showing the conversation between Trump and Ukraine’s president was a memo summarizing what was said on the call, but was not verbatim.
President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday afternoon that the White House last month released an “exact transcript” of his July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, raising more questions about the still-unfolding scandal.
When the White House released on September 25 a readout of the conversation, it called the document a “memo,” and many observers said it likely did not capture the full conversation. The whistleblower has also asserted that, in a break from the norm, the official transcript was put in a classified system.
Trump, speaking to press alongside Finnish President Sauli Niinistö Wednesday, said the transcription was done “by very, very talented people, word for word, comma for comma.”
Let’s get the whole transcript! RT @atrupar: Trump says the Ukraine call memo released by the White House is “exact” and “word for word” — even though it says on the very first page that it is not in fact a transcript pic.twitter.com/xbb5sHtu9d
— N Wyre (@nowyre) October 2, 2019
Journalist Natasha Bertrand, on Twitter, said that if it was in fact a “transcript” the White House released, it is “unclear why the White House wouldn’t characterize it as such.”
Lawyer Neal Katya said the president’s comments prompted questions including, “Where are the stenographer notes?”
So much wrong here, but note he’s now saying there were “stenographers” on July 25 Ukraine call who took it down word for word. That’s hugely significant.The memo they released was not a transcript. Where is it? Where are the stenographer notes?
Cong can subpoena stenographers… https://t.co/99NPDVzUvh
— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) October 2, 2019
A day before the “off the rails” press conference, Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) suggested parts of the conversation between Trump and Zelensky were not released.
“I had two staff members from my office the other day read it aloud. And we timed it,” King told CNN‘s Anderson Cooper. “They read it in normal speaking pace. It took them 10 minutes and 40 seconds. The phone call was 30 minutes,” he said, acknowledging that a translator may have accounted for some of the time.
To counter Missouri’s attacks on abortion care, Planned Parenthood opens ‘mega-clinic’ in neighboring Illinois
The new facility comes as Missouri's sole remaining abortion provider remains mired in a legal battle to remain open.
After years of attacks on reproductive rights in Missouri, Planned Parenthood announced Wednesday the opening of a new, large facility in neighboring Illinois—construction of which was done in secret to avoid protests.
The facility is "an 18,000-square-foot mega-clinic" in Fairview Heights, Illinois, CBS reported. It is less than 20 miles from the Planned Parenthood center in St. Louis; Missouri's only remaining abortion clinic, which the state is fighting to close.
NYT journalists slammed for allegedly sitting on a damning scoop about Trump
On Tuesday, a bombshell report dropped in the New York Times that gave a detailed and damning account of the machinations behind President Donald Trump’s immigration policy. Most explosive of all, the report found that Trump told officials that they should be shooting migrants in the legs to slow them down during commotion at the border, contrary to U.S. law.
It was remarkable reporting that appeared to expose Trump’s brutality, ignorance of the law, disdain for human rights, and abuse of power. Arguably, the direction is an impeachable offense in its own right. But in light of the importance of the claims it contained, the piece also inspired sharp criticism.
Demand Justice targets Democratic Sen. Chris Coons for voting in favor of Trump judicial nominees
"We plan to invest in Delaware a lot more heavily in the coming months, assuming Chris Coons continues voting for Trump judges."
A number of Senate Democrats are angry at judicial advocacy group Demand Justice for going after the chamber's members for voting in favor of President Donald Trump's unprecedented slew of federal judges, but the organization's leader isn't backing down.
"We think that the idea of doing horse trading with this administration is not worth it," Demand Justice executive director Brian Fallon told Politico Wednesday.