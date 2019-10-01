White Dallas cop Amber Guyger guilty of murder in fatal shooting of black man after mistakenly entering his home

Former police officer Amber Guyger was convicted of murder in the shooting death of Botham Jean.

The 31-year-old Guyger shot and killed the 26-year-old in his own apartment after she mistook his residence for her own on the floor above, and jurors were tasked with deciding whether the deadly force was justified, reported NBC News.

Deliberations began Monday, and jurors convicted Guyger on Tuesday morning.

The former police officer, who was in uniform but off duty at the time of the shooting, faces up to life in prison.

Guyger’s defense attorneys argued the former officer made a series of “horrible mistakes” that led to her fatally shooting the black man out of fear for her own life, but prosecutors argued that Jean did not present a threat.

Prosecutors said Guyger had other options besides deadly force, and pointed out that she acted unreasonably because she failed to notice she was in the wrong apartment.

Jean had been eating ice cream and watching television when the officer mistakenly burst into his apartment.