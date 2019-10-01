Quantcast
White Dallas cop Amber Guyger guilty of murder in fatal shooting of black man after mistakenly entering his home

5 mins ago

Former police officer Amber Guyger was convicted of murder in the shooting death of Botham Jean.

The 31-year-old Guyger shot and killed the 26-year-old in his own apartment after she mistook his residence for her own on the floor above, and jurors were tasked with deciding whether the deadly force was justified, reported NBC News.

Deliberations began Monday, and jurors convicted Guyger on Tuesday morning.

The former police officer, who was in uniform but off duty at the time of the shooting, faces up to life in prison.

Guyger’s defense attorneys argued the former officer made a series of “horrible mistakes” that led to her fatally shooting the black man out of fear for her own life, but prosecutors argued that Jean did not present a threat.

Prosecutors said Guyger had other options besides deadly force, and pointed out that she acted unreasonably because she failed to notice she was in the wrong apartment.

Jean had been eating ice cream and watching television when the officer mistakenly burst into his apartment.

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley: Trump whistleblower ‘ought to be heard out and protected’

Published

35 mins ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has called on the government to protect and "hear out" a whistleblower who alleged that President Donald Trump tried to get foreign governments to interfere in U.S. politics.

"This person appears to have followed the whistleblower protection laws and ought to be heard out and protected," Grassley insisted in a statement released on Tuesday.

"We should always work to respect whistleblower's requests for confidentiality," he continued. "No one should be making judgements or pronouncements without hearing from the whistleblower first and carefully following up on the facts."

Trump fears John Bolton ‘is the mastermind’ behind the explosive whistleblower claim: conservative website

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

Conservative website The American Spectator has published a new article speculating that former national security adviser John Bolton could be the man who organized the intelligence community whistleblower's complaint against President Donald Trump.

One source described as a "veteran political consultant" tells the Spectator that "Trump is afraid Bolton is the mastermind behind all the damaging leaks on his secret dealings with the Ukrainians."

The source also speculates that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has taken the lead in trying to expose the White House officials who gave information to the whistleblower because he believes it will give him the leverage to push the president to launch a military strike against Iran.

