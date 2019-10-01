White Dallas cop Amber Guyger guilty of murder in fatal shooting of black man after mistakenly entering his home

Former police officer Amber Guyger was convicted of murder in the shooting death of Botham Jean.
The 31-year-old Guyger shot and killed the 26-year-old in his own apartment after she mistook his residence for her own on the floor above, and jurors were tasked with deciding whether the deadly force was justified, reported NBC News.
Deliberations began Monday, and jurors convicted Guyger on Tuesday morning.
The former police officer, who was in uniform but off duty at the time of the shooting, faces up to life in prison.
Guyger’s defense attorneys argued the former officer made a series of “horrible mistakes” that led to her fatally shooting the black man out of fear for her own life, but prosecutors argued that Jean did not present a threat.
Prosecutors said Guyger had other options besides deadly force, and pointed out that she acted unreasonably because she failed to notice she was in the wrong apartment.
Jean had been eating ice cream and watching television when the officer mistakenly burst into his apartment.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.