Woman who walked out after commissioner launched anti-gay attack on Dem running for president says she was ‘incensed’
A Tennessee woman was the only person to walk out in protest of Sevier County Commissioner Warren Hurst’s anti-gay and racist diatribe Monday night. The county commissioner decried the “queer running for president,” calling it “about as ugly as you can get.”
“Look what we got running for president in the Democratic party,” Commissioner Hurst continued, saying he could “get better people” at the local jail “than those running for Democratic, to be President of the United States.”
Sara Thompson, who stood up and called Hurst’s comments “not professional,” was noticed by many who saw the video of Hurst’s remarks, which has made national news.
“I was actually incensed. I think that was a very demeaning and nasty thing to even talk about,” Thompson told WVLT. “County commissioners need to remember that when they’re elected they need to represent everyone.”
It turns out Thompson serves as the chair for the Sevier County Democrats, but said she was attending Monday night’s meeting as a private citizen opposed to a move to make the county a gun sanctuary city.
Related: County Commissioner Uses Anti-Gay Slur and Racism to Attack Democratic Presidential Candidate – Audience Applauds
“This should serve as a reminder to all county commissioners to have more respect for each other and their constituents,” she noted, calling Hurst’s comments bullying and retaliatory.
Hurst also launched a racist diatribe, telling local citizens “I’m not prejudice [sic], a white male in this country has very few rights and they’re getting took more every day.”
The local CBS affiliate adds that “Hurst told WVLT News over the phone that some of his best friends were African American, but he stands by his comments because he’s entitled to his opinions.”
Woman who walked out after commissioner launched anti-gay attack on Dem running for president says she was ‘incensed’
A Tennessee woman was the only person to walk out in protest of Sevier County Commissioner Warren Hurst's anti-gay and racist diatribe Monday night. The county commissioner decried the "queer running for president," calling it "about as ugly as you can get."
"Look what we got running for president in the Democratic party," Commissioner Hurst continued, saying he could "get better people" at the local jail "than those running for Democratic, to be President of the United States."
Chris the sheep, famed for record-breaking fleece, dies
An Australian sheep that entered the Guinness World Records after being found with an enormously overgrown fleece has died, its carers announced.
Chris the merino sheep made global headlines after being found wandering alone outside Australia's capital Canberra with masses of wool sagging from its frame in 2015.
A champion shearer was brought in to shave off the fleece, a life-saving intervention for the sheep.
They quickly entered the record books for the largest fleece removed in a single sitting, with the wool weighing in at 41.1 kilograms (91 pounds).
Morning Joe panel breaks down ‘staggering’ corruption revealed by ambassador: ‘Bribery or extortion?’
Panelists on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" agreed former Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor had revealed criminal wrongdoing directed by the White House -- but the only question was which crimes the president should be impeached over.
The career foreign services office testified about efforts directed by President Donald Trump to hold up congressionally approved aid to Ukraine to pressure the U.S. ally to announce an investigation of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
"Well, he certainly has the elements of an exchange of something for something else of value -- that's usually called bribery," said Washington Post columnist David Ignatius. "We'll leave it to the House to decide how they want to assess the specific charges. (Tuesday's) testimony, as we read it, had the feeling for me of a tipping point. It just was of a different character of what we've seen before."