Ad Test – [Do Not Use]

Pelosi open to letting impeachment drag into 2020 — if the public stays interested
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) expressed an openness to letting the impeachment fight stretch into the 2020 election year, as long as the public remains engaged.
The California Democrat expects the House impeachment inquiry to begin holding public hearings this month, but said there's no deadline imposed on wrapping up the investigation, reported Bloomberg.
Pelosi defended the party-line vote to formally initiate the impeachment process, which she argued was unnecessary, but said closed-door depositions would continue as long as they remained productive.
Giuliani henchman’s attempt to get his GPS tracker removed goes down in flames
Attorneys for Igor Fruman, one of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani's Ukraine henchmen, tried to get a court to remove their client's GPS tracker on Friday -- and were quickly shot down by a U.S. District Court Judge.
As reported by BuzzFeed's Ema O'Connor, Judge J. Paul Oetken of United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on Friday denied Fruman's bail modification requests after his attorneys unsuccessfully tried to argue that their client was not a flight risk.