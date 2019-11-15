Administration blaming Lt Col Vindman for White House lying to America about the first Ukraine call

On Friday, President Donald Trump released the rough transcript of his first phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Upon the release, many White House watchers noticed that the transcript was nothing like the summary of the call that the administration released on the day the two leaders talked.

The exchange released by the WH does not appear to be an exact transcript as it does not include talk of U.S. support of Ukrainian sovereignty and a desire to root out corruption there, two things specifically highlighted in the White House read out of the call released in April. — Sarah D. Wire (@sarahdwire) November 15, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley appeared to blame Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman for the misrepresentation to the American people.

The White House has issued a statement that appears to blame Alexander Vindman for the divergence between the White House readout of the April call and the rough transcript the White House released today, which didn't show Trump mentioning corruption or sovereignty. Via @Acosta: pic.twitter.com/MHzLf3TXRV — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 15, 2019