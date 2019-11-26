Bill Barr caught in a lie as documents outline Trump administration’s involvement in racist ‘citizenship question’ for 2020 census
According to newly released documents, the U.S. Census Bureau under President Trump was in direct communication with the late GOP gerrymandering expert Thomas Hofeller, despite claims from the Department of Justice that there was no proof of contact between the two.
A 2015 study authored by Hofeller which favored a “citizenship question” on the 2020 Census because it “would be advantageous to Republicans and Non-Hispanic Whites” in 2021 and beyond was used by the Trump administration and GOP strategists as a political weapon against their non-white Democratic opponents — a tactic that was repeatedly denied by the Trump administration, Law & Crime reports.
According to a claim disseminated by lawyers for Trump and the Commerce Department under Secretary Wilbur Ross, the “citizenship question” was simply a bid to make sure every American’s right to vote was reinforced. Law & Crime reports that the claim “came directly from the top and implicate several lesser attorneys and officials at the U.S. Department of Justice.”
A filing by Attorney General William Barr claimed that there is “no evidence that the 2015 Hofeller study made its way to Secretary Ross (or anyone else in government) and nothing in either document even arguably suggests that Secretary Ross harbored a discriminatory motive for including a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.” But according to Law & Crime, that claim is a lie.
“On November 14, voting rights advocates represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) pointed to the depositions of Ross advisor Mark Neuman, former DOJ official John Gore, and Commerce Department General Counsel Peter Davidson,” Law & Crime’s Colin Kalmbacher reports. “Those depositions contained several instances of false and misleading testimony which unsuccessfully sought to conceal Hofeller’s role in shaping the Trump administration’s race-based gambit.”
Additionally, documents obtained by the House Oversight Committee “showed that multiple lines authored by Hofeller were plagiarized by Nueman and Gore and inserted directly into a 2017 DOJ letter purporting to offer a non-racist legal argument in favor of adding the ‘citizenship question’ to the 2020 Census.”
Read Law & Crime’s full report here.
Breaking Banner
‘Instead of subtweeting — testify’: John Bolton ripped to ribbons over his cryptic ‘national security’ message
Former Ambassador John Bolton took to Twitter Tuesday to claim a deep-state conspiracy was afoot to undermine American national security.
"It probably goes without saying, that our country’s commitment to our national security priorities is under attack from within. America is distracted. Our enemies are not. We need to make U.S. national security a priority," Bolton tweeted, followed by a hashtag of his own name.
Twitter users took the tweet two different ways. One was political nerds demanding if he has such a concern about the U.S. being attacked from within that he should talk to Congress about it. Another perspective was confirmation that Trump was the one from "inside" he should be talking about. Bolton played coy in the tweet, not indicating if he ascribed to the conspiracy theories about the "deep state" or if he believed Trump was a reason for concern.
Bill Barr caught in a lie as documents outline Trump administration’s involvement in racist ‘citizenship question’ for 2020 census
According to newly released documents, the U.S. Census Bureau under President Trump was in direct communication with the late GOP gerrymandering expert Thomas Hofeller, despite claims from the Department of Justice that there was no proof of contact between the two.
A 2015 study authored by Hofeller which favored a “citizenship question” on the 2020 Census because it “would be advantageous to Republicans and Non-Hispanic Whites” in 2021 and beyond was used by the Trump administration and GOP strategists as a political weapon against their non-white Democratic opponents -- a tactic that was repeatedly denied by the Trump administration, Law & Crime reports.
Firefighters battle new blaze in California
Hundreds of California firefighters on Tuesday battled a wind-driven brushfire that grew out of control overnight near Santa Barbara, threatening thousands of homes and prompting evacuation orders.
The so-called "Cave Fire" that started around 4:00 pm on Monday in Los Padres National Forest, grew to 4,100 acres (1,659 hectares) overnight as it moved toward populated areas in the cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta and nearby communities.
Some 600 firefighters were battling the blaze that prompted evacuation orders for about 2,400 homes.
Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli said helicopters and fix-wing tankers were assisting the firefighters who faced steep, rugged terrain.