Bill Barr caught in a lie as documents outline Trump administration’s involvement in racist ‘citizenship question’ for 2020 census

According to newly released documents, the U.S. Census Bureau under President Trump was in direct communication with the late GOP gerrymandering expert Thomas Hofeller, despite claims from the Department of Justice that there was no proof of contact between the two.

A 2015 study authored by Hofeller which favored a “citizenship question” on the 2020 Census because it “would be advantageous to Republicans and Non-Hispanic Whites” in 2021 and beyond was used by the Trump administration and GOP strategists as a political weapon against their non-white Democratic opponents — a tactic that was repeatedly denied by the Trump administration, Law & Crime reports.

According to a claim disseminated by lawyers for Trump and the Commerce Department under Secretary Wilbur Ross, the “citizenship question” was simply a bid to make sure every American’s right to vote was reinforced. Law & Crime reports that the claim “came directly from the top and implicate several lesser attorneys and officials at the U.S. Department of Justice.”

A filing by Attorney General William Barr claimed that there is “no evidence that the 2015 Hofeller study made its way to Secretary Ross (or anyone else in government) and nothing in either document even arguably suggests that Secretary Ross harbored a discriminatory motive for including a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.” But according to Law & Crime, that claim is a lie.

“On November 14, voting rights advocates represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) pointed to the depositions of Ross advisor Mark Neuman, former DOJ official John Gore, and Commerce Department General Counsel Peter Davidson,” Law & Crime’s Colin Kalmbacher reports. “Those depositions contained several instances of false and misleading testimony which unsuccessfully sought to conceal Hofeller’s role in shaping the Trump administration’s race-based gambit.”

Additionally, documents obtained by the House Oversight Committee “showed that multiple lines authored by Hofeller were plagiarized by Nueman and Gore and inserted directly into a 2017 DOJ letter purporting to offer a non-racist legal argument in favor of adding the ‘citizenship question’ to the 2020 Census.”

