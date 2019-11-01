‘Blessed be thy hush money’: George Conway ridicules faith leaders praying for Trump during impeachment

Prominent Republican attorney George Conway blasted faith leaders praying for President Donald Trump as the House of Representatives conducts an impeachment inquiry into the president’s solicitation of foreign election interference to help his 2020 re-election campaign.

Johnnie Moore, the president of The Congress of Christian Leaders, posted a photo on Thursday of conservative faith leaders putting their hands on Trump to pray for him.

Political scientist Ian Bremmer posted the photo with the message, “Hands on Presidency.”

“Blessed be thy hush money, mayest all quid pro quos be thine, and mayest thy falsehoods persuade the multitudes,” Conway wrote.

Blessed be thy hush money, mayest all quid pro quos be thine, and mayest thy falsehoods persuade the multitudes. https://t.co/EXGFNG24bi — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 2, 2019

Those were not the only Friday evening thoughts on the president by the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Here are some of the messages he sent:

That’s true. Too bad you did something wrong! Sad! https://t.co/i9a9rCyeGW — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 1, 2019

A majority of the country thinks you did something wrong! Bye!https://t.co/dLh8kBq4rm https://t.co/i9a9rCyeGW — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 1, 2019

Oh, stop, @realDonaldTrump. Only in your deranged, disturbed mind is there any daylight between what the whistleblower said and the call memo and the witness statements released thus far. https://t.co/4EXuiSI39W — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 1, 2019

The defense that, yeah, there was a quid pro quo but it was innocent and not corrupt here is like saying, yeah, sure @realDonaldTrump robbed the bank, but he thought all the money in it belonged to him and that he was just making a withdrawal. https://t.co/0X1qDVVfDn — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 1, 2019

I mean, we’re just seeing one joke of a “defense” after another. The fact that we’ve been at this for almost a month and a half and they haven’t settled on one should tell you—@realDonaldTrump has no defense. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 1, 2019

As someone who thought the Iraq war was idiotic, I myself find Trump’s rhetoric on “endless wars” appealing. But you don’t get in a car with an impaired driver just because he says he’ll take you home. You find someone else to take you. https://t.co/D02nZPYH5x — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 2, 2019

.@RudyGiuliani is now the gift that keeps on giving. https://t.co/id0Wu1tOYq — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 2, 2019

*narcissistic — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 2, 2019