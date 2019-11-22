Bolton returns to Twitter, says White House tried to silence him, gets slammed: ‘Stop trying to sell books and testify’

Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton, who resigned in early September, has been under attack for not testifying before the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry. Bolton, however, does have a new $2 million book deal, leading some to criticize the career consultant and diplomat (and some say war hawk) for not revealing what he knows about the Trump administration unless he can sell it in a book.s impeachment inquiry

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday morning “Fox & Friends,” during its non-stop 57 minute interview, asked President Trump about Bolton – and specifically if he had frozen his Twitter account, since the former Ambassador has not tweeted in months.

“No, of course not, I had a good relationship with John,” replied Trump, who claimed he had fired Bolton in September. Bolton furiously disagreed.

Friday morning, barely an hour after Trump’s “Fox & Friends” remarks, Bolton tweeted, “We have now liberated the Twitter account, previously suppressed unfairly in the aftermath of my resignation as National Security Advisor.

Hours later he announced the White House had “refused to return access to my personal Twitter account” after he left.

It’s unclear why the White House would have control over his personal Twitter account, but as some said, he could have wrested it the same way anyone else would have, by emailing a password change request.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others were more blunt, criticizing Bolton for not going to the media or to Congress with all he knows. Remember, Bolton allegedly said he refused to be part of Trump and Mulvaney’s Ukraine “drug deal.”

Here’s how some are responding to Bolton now:

…stop trying to sell books and testify. https://t.co/r5To8MeqBE — sohmer (@sohmer) November 22, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Ambassador John Bolton took an oath of office to support and defend the US Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic It’s time for him to fulfil his oath and testify before Congress https://t.co/959NYdJDl7 — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) November 22, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The whole world knows you are writing a book for profit, asshole. https://t.co/1rxkLOKW6F — J.R. McGrail 📎 (@JRMcGrail) November 22, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Dude, seriously. Enough about your Twitter account. How about speaking to the pressing concerns of the nation—of which you apparently have unique knowledge? https://t.co/BCRICYGfO3 — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) November 22, 2019

Such a shame there’s no other prominent venue in which you could talk at length about what you know. https://t.co/U9rqzVbsh6 — Michael Plaxton (@MichaelPlaxton) November 22, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

You know it looks a rather shabby to stonewall congress, let your underlings testify in your stead, and save what you know for a lucrative book, right? — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) November 22, 2019

I’d call it hiding when you refuse to testify. If you don’t fear WH then it is simply greed that keeps you quiet. https://t.co/Gu8l4rnyDA — Joyce Frankel (@FrankelJoyce) November 22, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

This whole teasing routine is just sad. Testify under oath before House Intel in the impeachment inquiry and tell the country the truth about what you know, or you are no patriot… and damn you forever. #FridayMotivation #ImpeachmentHearing — (((John M. Becker))) (@freedom2marry) November 22, 2019

Wanna join me in urging him to testify; to tell his own story? John Bolton is back on Twitter the first time since resigning. We dont have to agree on politics to agree he should do the right thing without getting paid for it. https://t.co/SBu6ABYWHs — 💙 Koko: Here, right matters✊🏻✊🏽✊🏿💙 (@Kokomothegreat) November 22, 2019

Loving the drama and attention, Bolton toys with American people, Congress and the president. #KnockItOffAndTestify. https://t.co/0UNI5Ww2kg — Casey Nikoloric (@CaseyNikoloric) November 22, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT