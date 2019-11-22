Bolton returns to Twitter, says White House tried to silence him, gets slammed: ‘Stop trying to sell books and testify’
Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton, who resigned in early September, has been under attack for not testifying before the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry. Bolton, however, does have a new $2 million book deal, leading some to criticize the career consultant and diplomat (and some say war hawk) for not revealing what he knows about the Trump administration unless he can sell it in a book.s impeachment inquiry
Friday morning “Fox & Friends,” during its non-stop 57 minute interview, asked President Trump about Bolton – and specifically if he had frozen his Twitter account, since the former Ambassador has not tweeted in months.
“No, of course not, I had a good relationship with John,” replied Trump, who claimed he had fired Bolton in September. Bolton furiously disagreed.
Friday morning, barely an hour after Trump’s “Fox & Friends” remarks, Bolton tweeted, “We have now liberated the Twitter account, previously suppressed unfairly in the aftermath of my resignation as National Security Advisor.
Hours later he announced the White House had “refused to return access to my personal Twitter account” after he left.
It’s unclear why the White House would have control over his personal Twitter account, but as some said, he could have wrested it the same way anyone else would have, by emailing a password change request.
Others were more blunt, criticizing Bolton for not going to the media or to Congress with all he knows. Remember, Bolton allegedly said he refused to be part of Trump and Mulvaney’s Ukraine “drug deal.”
Here’s how some are responding to Bolton now:
…stop trying to sell books and testify. https://t.co/r5To8MeqBE
— sohmer (@sohmer) November 22, 2019
Ambassador John Bolton took an oath of office to support and defend the US Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic
It’s time for him to fulfil his oath and testify before Congress https://t.co/959NYdJDl7
— Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) November 22, 2019
The whole world knows you are writing a book for profit, asshole. https://t.co/1rxkLOKW6F
— J.R. McGrail 📎 (@JRMcGrail) November 22, 2019
Dude, seriously. Enough about your Twitter account. How about speaking to the pressing concerns of the nation—of which you apparently have unique knowledge? https://t.co/BCRICYGfO3
— Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) November 22, 2019
Such a shame there’s no other prominent venue in which you could talk at length about what you know. https://t.co/U9rqzVbsh6
— Michael Plaxton (@MichaelPlaxton) November 22, 2019
You know it looks a rather shabby to stonewall congress, let your underlings testify in your stead, and save what you know for a lucrative book, right?
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) November 22, 2019
I’d call it hiding when you refuse to testify. If you don’t fear WH then it is simply greed that keeps you quiet. https://t.co/Gu8l4rnyDA
— Joyce Frankel (@FrankelJoyce) November 22, 2019
This whole teasing routine is just sad. Testify under oath before House Intel in the impeachment inquiry and tell the country the truth about what you know, or you are no patriot… and damn you forever. #FridayMotivation #ImpeachmentHearing
— (((John M. Becker))) (@freedom2marry) November 22, 2019
Wanna join me in urging him to testify; to tell his own story?
John Bolton is back on Twitter the first time since resigning.
We dont have to agree on politics to agree he should do the right thing without getting paid for it. https://t.co/SBu6ABYWHs
— 💙 Koko: Here, right matters✊🏻✊🏽✊🏿💙 (@Kokomothegreat) November 22, 2019
Loving the drama and attention, Bolton toys with American people, Congress and the president. #KnockItOffAndTestify. https://t.co/0UNI5Ww2kg
— Casey Nikoloric (@CaseyNikoloric) November 22, 2019
Breaking Banner
Trump’s own investigators couldn’t find any deep-state conspiracy in Russia probe
President Donald Trump and his Justice Department appointed their own investigator and prosecutor to look into Robert Mueller's team as well as the FBI agents that dealt with the early days of the Russia investigation. Not surprisingly, after extensive international travel, interviews with high-level foreign officials and a desperate need to verify a conspiracy, nothing could be found.
The New York Times revealed the Trump humiliation Friday, saying that the final report will "debunk a series of conspiracy theories and insinuations about the F.B.I. that Mr. Trump and his allies have put forward over the past two years, the people said, though they cautioned that the report is not complete. The New York Times has not reviewed the draft, which could contain other significant findings."
Breaking Banner
Facebook executive ‘helped quarterback’ his friend Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for the Supreme Court
A new book reveals that Bret Kavanaugh had a lot of help for his seat on the Supreme Court thanks to Facebook.
According to the Daily Beast, a Facebook senior executive in charge of the company’s public-policy arm "helped quarterback" Kavanaugh's nomination. Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus authored a new book about the conformation of the disgraced justice.
Supreme Ambition: Brett Kavanaugh and the Conservative Takeover details the way in which Joel Kaplan worked to shore up public support for Kavanaugh. Kaplan was one of the many people that could be seen sitting in the Capitol Hill hearing room during the tearful denials of sexual assault alleged by Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford.
Breaking Banner
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg launches what ‘might be the biggest political ad buy of all time’: report
Billionaire presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg is launching a massive television ad buy as he seeks the 2020 Democratic Party nomination.
So far, Bloomberg has purchased $19.4 million worth of ad reservations -- for just next week -- Politico reported Friday.
Politico interviewed Ben Taber of Advertising Analytics, which tracks television ad spending.
“This buy is MASSIVE,” Taber said. "I think it‘s going to be the biggest buy of all time" and it "seems like this might pass that for largest buy in one week."