Charles Schwab charitable fund will no longer allow customers to donate to the NRA: report
The Charles Schwab charitable fund will stop allowing customers to make donations to groups linked to National Rifle Association (NRA), CBS News reports.
The decision, which was only recently revealed, comes as the NRA experiences a drop in donations after being the subject of various scandals. As CBS News points out, investigators are looking into claims that the gun rights group illegally transferred millions of dollars in tax-exempt payments from its non-profit, the NRA Foundation, to its parent organization.
“The NRA strives to comply with all applicable regulations,” NRA outside counsel William Brewer III said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch. “As we have stated on several occasions, the NRA is confident that its business practices enable its mission to protect Second Amendment freedoms.”
More Than Two Years after Trump claimed ‘Obama had my wires tapped’ a soon-to-be released DOJ report will debunk his lie
The U.S. Dept. of Justice will soon release a long-awaited report that is expected to debunk, among a multitude of far right conspiracy theories and lies, President Donald Trump’s false claim that President Barack Obama wire tapped and spied on him, his campaign, and possibly even his transition team.
Less than two months into his term, seemingly out of nowhere, President Trump took to Twitter to deliver this astonishing claim:https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/837989835818287106
He would go on to make other wholly unsupported allegations, like these:
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1117787850399989766https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1129343742748569601
Three Women recall experiencing sexual misconduct and retaliation from Gordon Sondland
Three women say they faced sexual misconduct by Gordon Sondland before he was the U.S. ambassador to the European Union and at the center of the presidential impeachment inquiry. They say he retaliated against them professionally after they rejected his advances.
In one case, a potential business partner recalls that Sondland took her to tour a room in a hotel he owns, only to then grab her face and try to kiss her. After she rejected him, Sondland backtracked on investing in her business.
Florida man steals fire chief’s truck — then nearly sets himself on fire while in jail
A Florida man is accused of starting several fires throughout Cocoa before stealing a fire truck, police told FloridaToday.com.
According to the report, Michael Simpson was spotted Tuesday morning, throwing a brick around outside of a credit union. He momentarily laid down in the bank's drive-thru and then urinated on the grass.
He was arrested and taken to the Brevard County Jail, where he proceeded to take out matches and light the tank top he was wearing on fire, the arrest report said.