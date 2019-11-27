Charles Schwab charitable fund will no longer allow customers to donate to the NRA: report

The Charles Schwab charitable fund will stop allowing customers to make donations to groups linked to National Rifle Association (NRA), CBS News reports.

The decision, which was only recently revealed, comes as the NRA experiences a drop in donations after being the subject of various scandals. As CBS News points out, investigators are looking into claims that the gun rights group illegally transferred millions of dollars in tax-exempt payments from its non-profit, the NRA Foundation, to its parent organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The NRA strives to comply with all applicable regulations,” NRA outside counsel William Brewer III said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch. “As we have stated on several occasions, the NRA is confident that its business practices enable its mission to protect Second Amendment freedoms.”

Read the full report over at CBS News.