Climate groups applaud Gavin Newsom’s temporary fracking ban in California, but say other ‘critical next steps’ still needed
“Relentless organizing” by climate action groups across California forced the governor to call for a moratorium on fracking, 350.org co-founder Bill McKibben said.
Anti-fracking advocates were cautiously optimistic Tuesday after California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a moratorium on fracking in the state and new steps to mitigate the disastrous public health effects that extractive industries have on communities.
Author and 350.org co-founder Bill McKibben credited “relentless organizing” with pressuring the Democratic governor to ban—at least temporarily—the high-pressure steam injection central to the fracking process and pledge to reverse the increase in drilling permits that’s taken place under Newsom’s administration.
“It’s not all that activists wanted, but that language is an important signal,” McKibben wrote of the temporary fracking ban.
And so it begins. After relentless organizing, CA gov Gavin Newsom announces temporary ban on fracking and long-term pledge to ‘manage the decline of oil production in the state.’ It’s not all that activists wanted–but that language is an important signalhttps://t.co/NVdxi8p9hc
— Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) November 19, 2019
Newsom announced that, along with the fracking lease moratorium, the state would also commission an independent audit of regulators tasked with overseeing the oil and gas industries and would have federal scientists conduct third-party reviews of all drilling lease requests going forward.
The state will also strengthen protections for communities near oil and gas wells.
“These are necessary steps to strengthen oversight of oil and gas extraction as we phase out our dependence on fossil fuels and focus on clean energy sources,” Newsom said.
The governor’s response to years of anti-fracking campaigning in California shows “that the future of climate leadership means saying ‘no’ to the fossil fuel industry’s dreams of endless expansion,” said Stephen Kretzmann, executive director at Oil Change International.
“As the world’s fifth-largest economy and home to substantial fossil fuel extraction, California has a responsibility to model a just transition away from fossil fuels in line with the scale of action needed to address our climate crisis,” Kretzmann said. “Phasing out existing extraction that’s too close to communities, stopping all new permits that expand drilling, and investing adequate resources to ensure nobody is left behind in the transition to a renewable economy are critical next steps.”
Oil Change International and other groups emphasized, however, that a full ban on fracking is needed.
“Since Governor Newsom took office, thousands of new drilling permits have been issued,” said Alexandra Nagy, California state director for Food and Water Action. “We urge Governor Newsom to immediately institute a complete ban on fracking, stop issuing new drilling permits—which have been increasing under his administration—and use his executive authority to protect communities across the state now.”
While Tuesday’s announcement certainly represents progress, said Nagy, “much more should be done to address oil and gas issues in California.”
Jim Jordan’s attacks on Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman at impeachment hearing badly backfire
Republicans tried to raise doubts about Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s credibility and loyalty during Tuesday’s impeachment hearing. Their attacks appeared to backfire.
Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council and an Iraq war veteran who earned a Purple Heart after being wounded in combat, faced questions from the House Intelligence Committee in full uniform.
This piece first appeared at Salon.com.Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who was transferred to the Intelligence Committee specifically for the impeachment hearings, attempted to discredit the witness during his questioning.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Dejected Devin Nunes slumps back in his chair after he fails to yield his time to Elise Stefanik
The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee was visibly frustrated after once again getting shut down while attempting a parliamentary maneuver.
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has been attempting to ignore the rules governing the impeachment inquiry so that he can yield Republicans' time to fellow members of Congress, instead of just the professional GOP counsel.
Nunes has attempted to yield time to Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who has been raising re-election funds off of her outbursts in the hearings.
Once again, Nunes attempted to yield his time to a fellow Republican and once again Nunes was told that is against the rules.
Breaking Banner
Mike Pompeo wants to run for Senate — but can’t figure out a graceful way to resign: report
For months, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been dogged by rumors that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is trying to recruit him to run for Senate in his home state of Kansas — a claim that he has flatly denied.
Now, Time reports that multipler Republican sources have confirmed Pompeo does in fact have a Kansas Senate run on his radar. The only problem is that he can't figure out a graceful way to exit the Trump administration.
Pompeo, who has largely remained in President Donald Trump's good graces, has come under national scrutiny for his role in the Ukraine scandal, which has seen several foreign service officers and national security officials testifying that Trump set up a backchannel with his lawyer Rudy Giuliani to Ukrainian leadership to demand political help against former Vice President Joe Biden.