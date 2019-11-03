Colin Kaepernick spends his birthday feeding the homeless on skid row

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick turned 32 years old this week and spent his birthday helping feed the homeless living in Tent City in Oaktown’s skid row.

Kaepernick, who’s been criticized for having opinions on the field as well as off, went out early to help feed and supply those who need it most, TMZ reported Sunday.

“In partnership with his foundation, Know Your Rights Camp, and with the help of his girlfriend, Nessa, Colin was literally walking around handing out backpacks that were filled with snacks, socks, air quality masks, shampoo and other crucial resources,” the celebrity news site posted Sunday.

He also paid for a food trump to come in and feed anyone who wanted a meal.

This isn’t the first time Kaepernick has spent his birthday giving back, however. According to another Instagram post, he did the same thing in 2016.

You can see the photos below:

