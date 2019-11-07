Congressional watchdog group launches investigation into Trump’s withholding of Ukraine aid
According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the Government Accountability Office is investigating the Trump administration’s withholding of $400 million in aid to Ukraine, which is at the center of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.
The investigation comes after Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) asked U.S. comptroller general Gene Dadaro last week if the administration’s failure to inform Congress about the hold violated appropriations law. Chuck Young, a spokesman for the watchdog group, said that the investigation was launched to answer Hollen’s question.
Spokesperson for the Office of Management and Budget, Rachel Semmel, said there was nothing improper about the White House’s handling of the Ukraine aid.
“As has been well documented, we fully complied with the law and decades of precedent with respect to these funds. Congress is notified if the Administration intends to rescind, defer, reprogram, or transfer funding, but in this case none of those things occurred and the funding was obligated as planned,” she told the Wall Street Journal.
The Pentagon also conducted its own investigation into the withholding of the Ukraine aid, expressing concern that the funds could expire at the end of the fiscal year if not released.
Families hold first funerals for Mormon massacre victims
Relatives began holding funerals Thursday for the nine Mormon women and children murdered in northern Mexico, still reeling from pain and anger three days after the massacre.
Long convoys of cars carrying the victims' extended families from other parts of Mexico and the United States wound their way through the rugged mountains to Rancho La Mora, a hamlet of neatly kept ranch-style houses and immaculately groomed pines where the four victims lived and will now be buried in a small cemetery.
Under a heavy security deployment, relatives gathered beneath a white tent and took turns filing past the children's coffins, which were decorated with family photographs, baby booties and signs reading "Angels" and "Daughters of the King."
Trump Jr got grilled for nearly an hour during a rancorous episode of The View — watch the 5 most explosive moments
Although GOP activist Meghan McCain often butts heads with liberal co-host Joy Behar on ABC’s “The View,” they have something in common: both of them have been highly critical of President Donald Trump. And when the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr. appeared on “The View” on Thursday along with ally Kimberly Guilfoyle, he was called out from both the left and the right.
Here are five of the most explosive moments from Trump, Jr.’s appearance on “The View.”
1. Abby Huntsman corners Don Jr. for outing the whistleblower.
“The View’s” Abby Huntsman gave Trump Jr. hell for outing the Ukraine whistleblower, asserting that such a move is designed “to intimidate someone, to threaten someone, and to scare other people from coming out.”
Breaking Banner
Senate GOPers floundering on impeachment defense as top White House aides battle over who is running the show
According to a report from Bloomberg, the Republican Senate leadership is dead in the water on what approach the White House would like them to take to defend Donald Trump from impeachment because key administration officials are in a power struggle.
The report notes that acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone are feuding over impeachment strategies, even as the House inquiry prepares to switch to public hearings next week.