Congressional watchdog group launches investigation into Trump’s withholding of Ukraine aid

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the Government Accountability Office is investigating the Trump administration’s withholding of $400 million in aid to Ukraine, which is at the center of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

The investigation comes after Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) asked U.S. comptroller general Gene Dadaro last week if the administration’s failure to inform Congress about the hold violated appropriations law. Chuck Young, a spokesman for the watchdog group, said that the investigation was launched to answer Hollen’s question.

Spokesperson for the Office of Management and Budget, Rachel Semmel, said there was nothing improper about the White House’s handling of the Ukraine aid.

“As has been well documented, we fully complied with the law and decades of precedent with respect to these funds. Congress is notified if the Administration intends to rescind, defer, reprogram, or transfer funding, but in this case none of those things occurred and the funding was obligated as planned,” she told the Wall Street Journal.

The Pentagon also conducted its own investigation into the withholding of the Ukraine aid, expressing concern that the funds could expire at the end of the fiscal year if not released.