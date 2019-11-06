Quantcast
Conservative evangelical becomes AOC-loving vegan after ‘flabbergasting’ encounter with pro-Trump group

1 min ago

A young Michigan native recently transformed from a right-wing evangelical Christian into a vegan fan of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after he had a jarring encounter with Turning Point USA, the Trump-loving organization for young conservatives.

The Boston Globe reports that 21-year-old Giani DiTrapani had a shocking experience recently when he attending a Turning Point event that was held at Michigan State University.

Although DiTrapani had for years been a conservative Trump supporter, he nonetheless believed that man-made climate change was a major problem that needed to be addressed. Because of this, reports the Globe, he found himself “flabbergasted” when a speaker at the Turning Point event extolled the virtues of pumping more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

As speaker Alex Epstein said that increased CO2 emissions were a positive sign of economic development and passed out pins that said, “I Love Fossil Fuels,” DiTrapani found himself disturbed that so many of his fellow conservatives were cheering on rhetoric that was completely contradicted by basic science.

“Is this what conservatives really think?” he tells the Globe that he recalls asking himself. “The climate really changed my mind.”

Read the entire profile of DiTrapani here.

