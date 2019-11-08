Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Deeply troubling allegations’: Nike to probe runner Mary Cain’s claims of abuse

Published

1 min ago

on

Nike says it is investigating claims by former runner Mary Cain that she suffered physical and mental abuse as a member of the Nike Oregon Project headed by disgraced coach Alberto Salazar.

Cain, 23, was a high school prodigy who was tipped for middle-distance greatness. She qualified for the 2013 World Championships and made the final of the 1,500m there at the age of 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an op-ed for The New York Times published on Thursday, Cain wrote that she suffered suicidal thoughts and began cutting herself as a result of the methods employed by Salazar and the Oregon Project staff.

Under pressure upon her arrival with the team in Eugene, Oregon, to become “thinner and thinner and thinner,” Cain said she eventually stopped menstruating for three years and broke five bones because of osteoporosis.

“These are deeply troubling allegations which have not been raised by Mary or her parents before,” Nike said in a statement on Friday.

“Mary was seeking to rejoin the Oregon Project and Alberto’s team as recently as April of this year and had not raised these concerns as part of that process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We take the allegations extremely seriously and will launch an immediate investigation to hear from former Oregon Project athletes. At Nike we seek to always put the athlete at the center of everything we do, and these allegations are completely inconsistent with our values.”

Cain told the New York Times that she joined Nike “because I wanted to be the best female athlete ever.

“Instead I was emotionally and physically abused by a system designed by Alberto and endorsed by Nike.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In an email to the Times, Salazar said he had supported Cain’s health and welfare.

Nike shut down the Oregon Project in October when Salazar was banned for four years for an array of doping offenses that included trafficking in testosterone, tampering with the doping control process and administering illicit infusions of the fat-burning substance L-carnitine.

Salazar has denied wrongdoing and vowed to appeal the ban.

ADVERTISEMENT

– ‘do something’ –

Cain also took aim at Nike, saying the apparel giant and major athletics sponsor had contributed to a “systemic crisis” in which “young girls’ bodies are being ruined by an emotionally and physically abusive system.”

Kara Goucher, an athlete who took her concerns about Salazar to the US Anti-Doping Agency in 2013, was quick to voice support for Cain — and take a swipe at Nike for the statement in which they note Cain had not come forward before.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So @Nike responds to @runmarycain,” Goucher wrote on Twitter. “Takes the time to victim shame Mary, before saying they will investigate. I hope you come to me, because I have stories to match all of Mary’s claims and so much more. Don’t let this be more lip service, actually do something.”

Cain herself took to Twitter on Friday to discuss her seemingly contradictory attempt to return to the Oregon Project earlier this year.

“As recently as this summer, I still thought: ‘Maybe if I rejoin the team, it’ll go back to how it was,'” she wrote. “But we all come to face our demons in some way.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump actually is ‘dumb enough’ to confess his crimes: Chris Hayes says Americans should ‘read the transcript’

Published

37 mins ago

on

November 8, 2019

By

MSNBC's Chris Hayes examined President Donald Trump's intelligence through the lens of the impeachment inquiry during a special Friday edition of "All In" before a live studio audience.

The host noted one defense Trump has used is that he couldn't possibly be dumb enough to requestion foreign election assistance in a call heard by a bunch of people.

"Another Fake News story out there - It never ends! Virtually anytime I speak on the phone to a foreign leader, I understand that there may be many people listening from various U.S. agencies, not to mention those from the other country itself," Trump tweeted. "Knowing all of this, is anybody dumb enough to believe that I would say something inappropriate with a foreign leader while on such a potentially 'heavily populated' call"?

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘She may be the dumbest kid’: Internet ridicules Ivanka Trump for bizarre AP interview

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 8, 2019

By

First daughter Ivanka Trump did an interview with the Associated Press that is earning her some internet mockery Friday.

The eldest of the Trump daughters claimed that her family isn't profiting in any way off of their father's position in the White House. Ivanka specifically scored multiple Chinese trademarks in 2019, after applying for them in 2016 and 2017. She also said that she couldn't possibly care less about reading transcripts of the depositions with White House and agency staffers who have given information about the Ukraine scandal. In perhaps her greatest diversion from the White House and her father, Ivanka also said that she doesn't believe the identity of the whistleblower is important.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Seth Meyers destroys Lindsey Graham: ‘Not good when your defense is also a confession’

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 8, 2019

By

The host of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" blasted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for a ridiculous defense of President Donald Trump.

The host played a clip of the South Carolina Republican attempting to defend Trump.

"What I can tell you about the Trump policy toward the Ukraine, it was incoherent," Graham argued. "It depends on who you talk to."

"They seem to be incapable of forming a quid pro quo," he claimed.

Meyers thought the clip was hilarious.

"So they can't be criminals because they're stupid?" he asked.

"It is not good when your defense is also a confession," Meyers explained. "No version of that is good."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image