Democrat flattens Lindsey Graham’s argument of Biden ‘conflicts of interest’ using the perfect example

Published

2 mins ago

on

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) called out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for his attacks on Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Graham alleged that it was unethical for the younger Biden to have any kind of international position in a country the U.S. was working to restabilize. It’s an odd position for Graham because he has yet to complain about the way the Trump children have benefited from their position and their father’s presidency.

“I love Joe Biden as a person but we are not going to give a pass to what is obviously a conflict of interest,” Graham tweeted Monday. “I believe Hunter Biden’s association on the Burisma board doesn’t pass the smell test. If a Republican was in the same position, they’d certainly be investigated!”

Swalwell shot back that Ivanka Trump scored a big position in the White House and then proceeded to use it to garner Chinese trademarks.

“Like a Republican president giving his unqualified child a @WhiteHouse job while she’s trademarking her name in China? You mean a Republican like that?”

There’s also the matter of Donald Trump Jr. earning $100,000 in profit from the Republican National Committee buying his book in bulk. He’s also benefiting off of his father’s promotion of the book and Fox News’ free advertising.

