Democrats declare there’s enough evidence for a vote on impeaching Donald Trump: report

On Thursday, according to CNN House Democrats are announcing that they have enough evidence to move forward with the final vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Breaking: Dems say enough evidence to move forward on impeachment. Vote likely by mid-December. They will not wait for courts to force additional witnesses – @Phil_Mattingly reporting. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) November 21, 2019

The announcement comes after a week of bombshell testimony from several diplomats and national security officials, implicating President Donald Trump in a scheme to extort Ukraine with military aid to force them to announce an “investigation” of former Vice President Joe Biden’s family.

It is not yet clear what exact form the articles of impeachment will take.