Democrats declare there’s enough evidence for a vote on impeaching Donald Trump: report

Published

10 mins ago

on

On Thursday, according to CNN House Democrats are announcing that they have enough evidence to move forward with the final vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

The announcement comes after a week of bombshell testimony from several diplomats and national security officials, implicating President Donald Trump in a scheme to extort Ukraine with military aid to force them to announce an “investigation” of former Vice President Joe Biden’s family.

It is not yet clear what exact form the articles of impeachment will take.


Pro-Trump reporter John Solomon attacks Fiona Hill for debunking his Ukraine conspiracy theories

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

On Tuesday, National Security Council official Fiona Hill testified that the right-wing narrative Ukraine colluded with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 election — rather than Russia working to help Donald Trump — is a "fictional narrative" and a piece of propaganda promoted by Russia.

One person was enraged at this testimony — John Solomon, the notorious right-wing reporter who covered Ukraine's supposed interference in the 2016 election extensively. He fired off multiple angry tweets attacking Fiona Hill:

How dare Fiona Hill question my patriotism or suggest I was part of a Russian disinformation campaign without a single fact. My sources were all US officials or Ukrainian officials aligned against Russia. Her accusations must have made Joe McCarthy smile up from hell.

On Thursday, according to CNN House Democrats are announcing that they have enough evidence to move forward with the final vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Breaking: Dems say enough evidence to move forward on impeachment. Vote likely by mid-December. They will not wait for courts to force additional witnesses - @Phil_Mattingly reporting.

— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) November 21, 2019

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani accuses Mike Pompeo’s State Department of obstruction of justice

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

Keeping track of the Republican defenses of President Donald Trump got a little more difficult on Thursday when his private attorney appeared to throw his Secretary of State under the bus.

Rudy Giuliani suggested Secretary of State Mike Pompeo may have committed obstruction by refusing visas to three Ukrainians the former New York City mayor wants to testify about conspiracy theories.

"The embassy in Ukraine refuses to give visas for three witnesses, two present prosecutors and the former Prosecutor General, who have direct evidence of major Dem corruption in Ukraine in 2016," Giuliani argued.

