‘Dems have unearthed enough evidence for 4 articles of impeachment against Trump’: Fox News legal analyst
During an interview with Reason‘s Nick Gillespie, Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano said there is “overwhelming” evidence of impeachable offenses committed by President Trump.
“The Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee have unearthed enough evidence, in my opinion, to justify about three or four articles of impeachment against the president,” Napolitano said. “We have to start this conversation by underscoring the fact that impeachment is not legal, it is political. Its only Constitutional base is treason, bribery, or other hard crimes and misdemeanors.”
“Here’s what I think the Democrats will want, Nick. Here’s what I think they will advance,” he added. “One is bribery. The allegation is the technical definition of bribery is the failure to perform an official duty until a thing of value comes your way, and they will argue that the president’s failure to disperse funds that the Congress ordered be dispersed until the recipient of the funds agreed to investigate a potential political opponent is an act of bribery. That is enough, in my opinion, to make it over the threshold of impeachable offenses. I don’t think it’s enough to convict of bribery, but it’s enough to allege it for the purpose of impeachment.”
According to Napolitano, the second charge will be “high crimes and misdemeanors” and “election law violation,” the third will be “obstruction of justice,” the fourth will be “interference with the witness,” with the fifth possibly being “lying under oath.”
Watch:
More people are watching impeachment hearings than Trump’s last season of Celebrity Apprentice
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and President Donald Trump have tried to promote the idea that somehow Americans aren't watching the impeachment hearings and that their ratings are terrible.
Axios reported Friday evening that the Thursday hearings garnered 11.3 million viewers during the day-time. For context, that's an astounding number. The top ratings getter during the day is syndicated Dr. Phil episodes, who leads the way with 3.45 million viewers per episode so far this season and "Ellen" had 2.668 million.
Donald Trump is obsessed with impeachment — and lashing out
An irate Donald Trump said Friday he welcomes the prospect of an impeachment trial, as the US leader lashed out at "crazy" and "corrupt" opponents probing potential abuse of presidential power.
After a week of dramatic impeachment testimony from current and former administration officials, an embattled Trump took to a favorite broadcaster to air a long, occasionally incoherent list of grievances -- against the FBI, his political adversaries, impeachment inquiry leaders, the "deep state," and more.
"These people are sick," Trump raged down the telephone line to Fox at the start of a 53-minute tirade that showed how angered and unsettled he has been by an impeachment inquiry that threatens his presidency.
CNN
Intelligence agencies briefed the Senate on Russian propaganda blaming Ukraine — Republicans didn’t believe it
Friday it was revealed that Russia has worked on a disinformation campaign to blame Ukraine for the 2016 election meddling.
Every U.S. and international intelligence agency (other than Russia) has confirmed that Russia was at fault for the election meddling. Facebook and Twitter released information about the costs and ad buys done by Russian disinformation campaigns. Yet, Russia is now attempting to blame Ukraine.