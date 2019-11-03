‘Despicable’ Trump pounded for openly threatening war veteran Vindman: ‘Textbook witness intimidation’

During his brief press availability after returning to the White House from New York, President Donald Trump was asked about reported testimony from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman about his notorious Ukraine call where he offered to release foreign aid in return for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, which led the president make a not-too-subtle threat.

Asked about his claim that Vindman is a “Never-Trumper,” the president shot back, “We’ll be showing that to you real soon,” and then refused to elaborate on what he meant.

That set off Twitter commenters who saw it as an additional salvo by Trump and White House officials to intimidate the national security specialist, with the implication that White House is looking for dirt on him.

As one commenter pointed out: “Character assassination, like ‘lugenpresse‘, to discredit the messenger is job 1.”

You can see a clip of Trump’s answer below, along with comments:

NEW: President Trump threatens to expose information about Lt. Col. Vindman. Watch. pic.twitter.com/pEmUlJkqvB — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) November 3, 2019

Witness intimidation on live TV. Stable genius… — Nemo (@NemoTheCad) November 3, 2019

Character assassination, like “lugenpresse”, to discredit the messenger is job 1. — truffledelder (@truffledelder) November 3, 2019

Trump’s overt threats against Vindman are textbook witness intimidation. I get this isn’t a criminal trial. But all the folks who are treating it like one seem awfully quiet now. — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 3, 2019

Marinate in the knowledge that Trump attempts to harm Americans of the highest level of society, from high ranking military to richest man in the world. Now imagine what he will do to the cloutless citizens.

Every single human is in danger. Remove and jail him. — Candice📚 (@redshoe9) November 3, 2019

In light of Trump’s threats against Lt. Col. Vindman, shouldn’t the Secretary of Defense and the Army Chief of Staff express support for soldiers who report problems up the chain of command and testify truthfully, and denounce political attempts to punish soldiers for doing so. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 3, 2019

If he does, it’ll be at his own peril. Vindman is a decorated military man who fought for this country. If Vets and current military men and women see this happen, trump will be thrown under the bus. And deservedly so. Vindman is a hero, trump is not. — Cindy (@CCINDYT7) November 3, 2019

Lt. Col. Vindman volunteered to serve this nation. He was injured in war and to this day has shrapnel in his leg. He was awarded the Purple Heart. And he is being attacked by his Commander in Chief for standing up for the truth. Trump is despicable and shameful. https://t.co/IVYmcoO6Y2 — Doug Gordon (@dgordon52) November 3, 2019

Enough of this mob boss. He needs to be removed — Zach Alan (@zwash300) November 3, 2019

Intimidating another witness. If we had an attorney general this would already be over. — Jerry Grunden (@HornsFan1958) November 3, 2019

That alone is impeachable — GoDawgs (@GoDawgs32) November 3, 2019

Another charge to add to the Articles of Impeachment — Brock_mom (@wearecorn) November 3, 2019