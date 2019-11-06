Despite low approval rating and impeachment inquiry, poll shows majority of voters believe Trump could win in 2020
The belief that Trump could win in 2020 is making voters across the political spectrum “very motivated” to go to the polls, according to a new survey.
Despite President Donald Trump’s low approval ratings and successful election results Tuesday for Democratic lawmakers across the country, a new poll finds most Americans are far from convinced that the president will be defeated in 2020.
A Politico/Morning Consult survey taken between Nov. 1 and 3 found that out of nearly 2,000 respondents, 56 percent said they think it’s at least somewhat likely that Trump will win reelection.
“The way Trump will win in 2020 is if a whole lot of people convince themselves it is impossible he could win and allow that to justify their own complacency.”
—Susan Hennessey, Lawfare
The feeling was shared by Republicans, Democrats, and independents alike and appeared linked to a strong motivation for both groups to vote next year.
Nearly 70 percent of respondents described themselves as “very motivated” to vote, and about three-quarters of those registered as Republicans or Democrats said they were motivated. Most Republicans said they felt “hopeful” and “confident” looking ahead to the election, while Democrats said they felt “worried” but also hopeful.
“President Trump’s reelection prospects seem to be energizing voter enthusiasm across the political spectrum,” Tyler Sinclair, Morning Consult’s vice president, said in a statement.
The survey comes days after the latest polling regarding Trump’s approval rating showed that only 39 percent of voters currently support the president while 58 percent disapprove of him.
In hypothetical match-ups against the top Democratic candidates running in the 2020 primary, according to the Washington Post-ABC poll released Tuesday, the president trailed by significant margins; former Vice President Joe Biden led by 17 percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) led by 15 percent, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) led by 14 percent.
Only three in 10 respondents in Tuesday’s poll described the president as “honest and trustworthy.”
Another survey released Monday may shed light on why many Americans fear another Trump victory in 2020. The New York Times poll found that even if the president loses the popular vote by a wide margin—as he did in 2016, capturing nearly three million fewer votes than Hillary Clinton—he could again eke out a victory thanks to the Electoral College.
Social media observers expressed fear of another Electoral College victory by Trump rather than one that will reflect the will of voters.
I expect Trump to lose the popular vote quite badly again, but he has every chance to game the Electoral College again https://t.co/OdCHOvrxeq
— Jones Murphy (@JonesMurphy) November 6, 2019
Lawfare editor Susan Hennessey tweeted Tuesday that Democrats and progressives should use the fear of Trump’s potential reelection to propel voters to the polls in 2020.
“The way Trump will win in 2020 is if a whole lot of people convince themselves it is impossible he could win and allow that to justify their own complacency,” Hennessey wrote.
The way Trump will win in 2020 is if a whole lot of people convince themselves it is impossible he could win and allow that to justify their own complacency. That’s how he won the first time. https://t.co/VjmwR8widz
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) November 5, 2019
It would be a mistake for people to convince themselves to be demoralized. But if we are going to err in one direction or the other then over-estimating his chances of victory seems vastly preferable.
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) November 5, 2019
2020 Election
Despite low approval rating and impeachment inquiry, poll shows majority of voters believe Trump could win in 2020
The belief that Trump could win in 2020 is making voters across the political spectrum "very motivated" to go to the polls, according to a new survey.
Despite President Donald Trump's low approval ratings and successful election results Tuesday for Democratic lawmakers across the country, a new poll finds most Americans are far from convinced that the president will be defeated in 2020.
2020 Election
‘Americans are rejecting Trump’: Signs of trouble for the president in races seen as barometers for 2020 election
Democrats celebrated big election wins in two US states seen as a test of President Donald Trump's strength ahead of the 2020 elections, while Republicans held fast to a governorship in traditionally conservative Mississippi, results showed Wednesday.
In a sign of trouble for Trump, Democratic challenger Andy Beshear scored a narrow victory in deep-red Kentucky's gubernatorial race over Republican incumbent Matt Bevin, who refused to concede.
Doubling the hurt, Democrats gained control of both chambers of the legislature in Virginia for the first time in 25 years, turning a formerly red state solid blue, according to projections by US media, including the New York Times.
2020 Election
‘Substance’ behind her candidacy: Cyclist who flipped off US president wins local election
A cyclist who was fired after flipping the bird -- making a rude single-fingered gesture -- to US President Donald Trump's motorcade has been elected to local office in Virginia.
Juli Briskman, whose one-handed salute was captured in an AFP photograph that went viral, beat the Republican incumbent to a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors in state elections that saw Trump's Republican party suffer a series of stinging defeats.
The single mother of two teens lost her job as a marketing analyst for a United States government and military subcontractor after the snapshot of her gesture spread across media and the internet in 2017, bringing her insults and threats.