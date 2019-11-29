Devin Nunes’ Dem challenger rakes in over $300K in donations during House impeachment hearings
Thanks to the House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearings, Rep. Devin Nunes has the media spotlight trained upon him. Now, a Democrat is taking advantage of the increased scrutiny in a bid to unseat the California Republican.
Speaking to The Washington Post, Latino business executive, Phil Arballo, said that he saw a huge spike in contributions and overall interest in his campaign since the start of the hearings, in which Nunes played a key role, to the tune of $310,000 in donations. His Twitter follower count also surged to almost 150,000.
“We want to show people this is who he is now,” Arballo said, speaking of Nunes. “It’s not as an active representative of the 22nd, it’s as a protector of this administration, its scandals and its corruption.”
“If he loses it’ll be because he’s his own worst enemy,” Arballo continued. “He’s using the seat as a platform, he’s using it as a vehicle to spread his propaganda. It’s not about helping people in the district anymore. I think people see right through it.”
Boris Johnson allies panicked Trump will go ‘off script’ in UK next week and kill the prime minister’s hold on power
With Donald Trump scheduled to visit London next week for a NATO summit, allies of Prime Minister Boris Johnson are holding their collective breath hoping the American president won't say the wrong thing and possibly damage Johnson's hold on power before the December 12 election.
According to Bloomberg, "A few hours in the genteel English countryside next week could be the biggest risk to Boris Johnson in the final stretch of his election bid. The British prime minister will interrupt his campaign to briefly host NATO leaders at a luxury resort with a golf course and spa," where he will likely meet one-on-one with Trump in what some suggest could turn into a "trainwreck."
Mexico warns will not allow US military operations against cartels
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador warned Friday he would not allow the US to conduct cross-border armed operations, after Donald Trump vowed to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups.
The US president has been talking tough on the powerful drug cartels since one was allegedly responsible for the massacre of nine women and children from a US-Mexican Mormon community in northern Mexico on November 4.
Trump tweeted after the killings that the US was ready to help Mexico "wage war on the drug cartels," and he followed up this week by vowing to add Mexican cartels to the US blacklist of Foreign Terrorist Organizations.