Devin Nunes’ hometown newspaper suggests he’s ‘coordinating’ with Trump on impeachment rhetoric
After the flurry of testimony in the House impeachment inquiry hearings this month, one of the central players headlines focused on was Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who repeatedly slammed the media’s coverage of the hearings, saying that Americans “have learned to recognize fake news when they see it,” adding that media outlets are the “puppets” of Democrats.
In a piece last Tuesday for Nunes’ hometown newspaper The Frenso Bee, Kate Irby and Francesca Chambers noted that much of Nunes’ rhetoric echoes the rhetoric of President Trump and “has closely matched Trump’s own defense of his actions.”
“…and some details within the impeachment hearings suggest Nunes could be coordinating with the White House.”
One signal that Nunes may be coordinating with the White House is the fact that he was the first to receive the transcript of Trump’s infamous July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president, where allegedly pressured him to open an investigation into the Bidens in exchange for military aid.
The Bee’s piece also cites former House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Democratic staff member Mieke Eoyang, who said that Nunes’ rhetoric “seems to have an audience of one.”
Also providing a clue was Nunes’ questioning of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman this past Tuesday, where he seemingly tried to get Vindman to reveal the identity of the whistleblower — a vocal crusade of Trump’s.
‘If Trump says ‘come over and shave my back’ Lindsey Graham will be there”: Rick Wilson grosses out MSNBC’s Katy Tur
MSNBC host Katy Tur recoiled in disgust after a quip from commentator Rick Wilson, who's known for his quick wit and funny attacks on President Donald Trump.
Such was the case Monday when Wilson and Washington Post political reporter Matt Viser discussed the collapse of the friendship between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
"Well, look, I think it is a very high hill right now to overcome the sort of political silos both parties are in," Rick Wilson said. "But it's obvious that it's going to be necessary. If a democrat wins in 2020, there's a likelihood that Mitch McConnell will be the senate majority leader, or it'll be a slightly closer tie in the senate. So, we're going to have to get over some of this."
Separated by design: Why affordable housing is built in areas with high crime, few jobs and struggling schools
Connecticut’s approach to affordable housing creates pockets of poverty, where low-income people are locked out of opportunities that are just around the corner.
This article was produced in partnership with The Connecticut Mirror, which is a member of the ProPublica Local Reporting Network.
Feds eye ‘more than a half dozen potential charges’ against Rudy Giuliani: Wall Street Journal
A new batch of federal subpoenas uncovered by the Wall Street Journal shows that prosecutors are eyeing more than a half dozen possible criminal charges against Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.
According to the Journal, the subpoenas have been sent out to multiple people with ties to Giuliani and his associates, and they indicate investigators casting a wide net into the Trump attorney's potential wrongdoing.