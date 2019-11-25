Devin Nunes’ hometown newspaper suggests he’s ‘coordinating’ with Trump on impeachment rhetoric

After the flurry of testimony in the House impeachment inquiry hearings this month, one of the central players headlines focused on was Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who repeatedly slammed the media’s coverage of the hearings, saying that Americans “have learned to recognize fake news when they see it,” adding that media outlets are the “puppets” of Democrats.

In a piece last Tuesday for Nunes’ hometown newspaper The Frenso Bee, Kate Irby and Francesca Chambers noted that much of Nunes’ rhetoric echoes the rhetoric of President Trump and “has closely matched Trump’s own defense of his actions.”

“…and some details within the impeachment hearings suggest Nunes could be coordinating with the White House.”

One signal that Nunes may be coordinating with the White House is the fact that he was the first to receive the transcript of Trump’s infamous July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president, where allegedly pressured him to open an investigation into the Bidens in exchange for military aid.

The Bee’s piece also cites former House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Democratic staff member Mieke Eoyang, who said that Nunes’ rhetoric “seems to have an audience of one.”

Also providing a clue was Nunes’ questioning of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman this past Tuesday, where he seemingly tried to get Vindman to reveal the identity of the whistleblower — a vocal crusade of Trump’s.