DOJ demands impeachment witnesses be allowed lawyers in depositions

On Tuesday, CNN reported that the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel is demanding, in a new guidance document, that White House witnesses called to give depositions in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump be allowed to bring counsel.

The purpose of this requirement, stated the OLC, is to protect members of the White House from releasing information that they might deem privileged.

This demand is also expected to be used by the Trump administration as a basis for excluding certain people from giving depositions altogether.

In recent days, several members of the White House have refused to give testimony requested by House investigators.