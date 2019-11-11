DOJ seeks to throw out indicted congressman’s law firm for allegedly representing both sides
On Monday, the Justice Department filed a motion to disqualify the law firm Fletcher & Mack from representing Congressman Duncan Hunter (R-CA) in his upcoming federal trial for misuse of campaign funds.
The law firm, contended DOJ prosecutors, is also representing witnesses who are set to testify against Hunter, and thus has a serious conflict of interest.
Hunter was charged last year, along with his wife Margaret, with spending over $250,000 in campaign funds on personal trips, dental work, and to settle bar tabs, among other things — and falsifying FEC spending reports to make their theft look legitimate. Damning transcripts revealed Hunter’s wife told him to charge a purchase of clothes as “[golf] balls for the wounded warriors, and that he demanded the Navy “go f**k themselves” after personnel refused to allow him to tour a base to make it look as though there was a campaign purpose to his trip to Europe.
Initially, Hunter tried to blame the whole thing on his wife — but this got a lot harder after evidence emerged that Hunter also spent campaign cash on a series of sexual liaisons with mistresses, including three lobbyists and a member of his staff. His wife is now reportedly cooperating with prosecutors.
Despite at least some of this going public before the 2018 midterm elections, Hunter managed to narrowly win re-election to his heavily conservative district, which covers inland portions of San Diego and Riverside County.
CNN
Trump’s decision to cut off Ukraine aid is something ‘you would expect to read about in a dictatorship’: Ex-Obama official
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former Obama administration official and national security analyst Samantha Vinograd excoriated President Donald Trump for his decision — further laid out in newly released House transcripts — to suspend military aid to Ukraine.
"This process that is described and echoed in other depositions is a process that you would expect to read about in a dictatorship, where a leader rules by fiat and his national security team scrambles to find a legal justification and to sell a bill of goods to legislators and the American people about why the president has made a certain decision," said Vinograd.
Breaking Banner
Trump claims Adam Schiff is faking the transcripts he’s putting out from Intelligence Committee depositions
President Donald Trump tweeted out another conspiracy theory about Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) Monday as two more transcripts were released from those testifying in the House Intelligence Committee as it prepares for impeachment.
"Just like Schiff fabricated my phone call, he will fabricate the transcripts that he is making and releasing!" Trump tweeted.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1194033162936102912
Trump also claimed that Shiff will not allow Trump any witnesses. The president's lawyers haven't explained to him that the House does not hold the trial for impeachment, it's the Senate that holds the trial. That's where witnesses will be presented and the White House can refute the claims. Schiff is having a hearing around the impeachment inquiry and investigation.