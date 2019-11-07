Quantcast
Donald Trump Jr launches ugly attacks on The View hosts as interview goes off the rails

Published

7 mins ago

on

Donald Trump Jr.’s team on Thursday flooded his Twitter feed with attacks on the hosts of “The Vie”w as he sparred with them on live television.

Shortly after “The View” began, Don Jr.’s staffers started pumping out counterattacks. After the show, he gloated that he had “triggered” The View, while his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle complained about how they were treated.

Specifically, the son of the president bashed co-host Joy Behar for admitting she once wore blackface as part of his defense of Trump administration racism and brought up Goldberg’s attempt to explain the rape charges against director Roman Polanski.

You can see the tweets below:

