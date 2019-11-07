Donald Trump Jr launches ugly attacks on “The View” hosts as interview goes off the rails

Donald Trump Jr.’s team on Thursday flooded his Twitter feed with attacks on the hosts of “The Vie”w as he sparred with them on live television.

Shortly after “The View” began, Don Jr.’s staffers started pumping out counterattacks. After the show, he gloated that he had “triggered” The View, while his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle complained about how they were treated.

Specifically, the son of the president bashed co-host Joy Behar for admitting she once wore blackface as part of his defense of Trump administration racism and brought up Goldberg’s attempt to explain the rape charges against director Roman Polanski.

You can see the tweets below:

Getting ready to go on The View with @kimguilfoyle to talk about #Triggered. I’m handing my Twitter account off to my team during the interview so they can tweet out the best moments. Be sure to tune in because this will be a good one, you won’t want to miss it!!! pic.twitter.com/vyhtaOQ277 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 7, 2019

Here is @TheView‘s @WhoopiGoldberg defending Hollywood pedophile Roman Polanski, claiming what he did wasn’t “rape-rape.”https://t.co/dS0SGJ1ub1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 7, 2019

Here’s @TheView‘s Joy Behar admitting on national TV that she in fact wore blackface. Why are they denying it now? https://t.co/B9ReOYrwXY — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 7, 2019

I don’t think I’ve enjoyed an interview this much in my life. Guess you could say that I just #Triggered The View!!! https://t.co/K0zMTij3Pw — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 7, 2019

Yep! Now do the one of them asking about civility and toning down the rhetoric. Hypocrisy of the TRIGGERED left never disappoints. https://t.co/dny4MEoDdG — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) November 7, 2019