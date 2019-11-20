‘Don’t choke on the Kool-Aid of Trump’s presidency’: Eric Trump mocked for using impeachment hearings to hawk Trump Winery
As U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, testified before the House Intelligence Committee this Wednesday, President Trump’s second son took an opportunity to hawk his family’s winery.
It is a perfect day for a nice bottle of this. These people are — insane…. @TrumpWinery pic.twitter.com/lkMVEorYKb
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 20, 2019
“It is a perfect day for a nice bottle of this,” Eric Trump tweeted. These people are — insane….@TrumpWinery”
One person responding to Eric Trump’s tweet shared a link to an article from last year pointing out that winery has a history of hiring foreign workers.
Trump Winery won't hire Americans.https://t.co/DonfHL7Z1w
— Fauda (@liberte1787) November 20, 2019
Others couldn’t pass up commenting on the irony of the President’s son using his own potential removal from office to market a family brand:
Numbing the pain? It’s gonna get worse. Batten down the hatches. Winter is here.
— The Unburnt 🌋 (@frantikfemale) November 20, 2019
I drank lots of this at Trump U.
— Franky Andreas (@frankyandreas) November 20, 2019
Someone has to drink it… the koolaid of Trump a presidency…. don't choke🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— BonBon (@srfrgrl1959) November 20, 2019
You’re going to need a few bottles to yourself after today’s testimony, son… 😂😂😂
— Jennifer Oaks 🇺🇸💙🌊🍑 (@ShinyRoo5) November 20, 2019
You forgot the 'H'
Trump Whinery
There, fixed it for you
— Anna Rompage 🏳️🌈 (@AnnaRompage) November 20, 2019
I would rather drink Boone's Farm Strawberry Hill. At least it doesn't taste like treason.
— Cindy Viera (@BarbieDahlViera) November 20, 2019
— colleen (@cowboyangels) November 20, 2019
Dem lawmaker gets Sondland to admit key component of potential bribery charge against Trump
One of the charges House Democrats are mulling in potential articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump is that the president solicited bribery by tying investigations that were personally beneficial to him in exchange for delivering military aid approved by Congress.
According to federal law, any public official who "directly or indirectly, corruptly demands, seeks, receives, accepts, or agrees to receive or accept anything of value personally or for any other person or entity, in return for being influenced in the performance of any official act" is guilty of bribery.
Commentary
Republicans caught flat-footed as Trump’s hand-picked man in Kyiv delivers an unexpected knockout punch
The impeachment case outlining Donald Trump’s bad behavior in launching a campaign for personal political gain just took a huge, if not a devastating, slam-dunk leap forward.
The revised testimony of Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland today made it certain that he led this campaign for extortion against a vulnerably new Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the direct order of Trump, Rudy Giuliani and the full team of top administration figures.
From Sondland, the news was that rather than this being some kind of hidden, “irregular” mob-type plot being engineered by a wily Giuliani, the months-long effort was right out there in the open.
Commentary
Gordon Sondland leaves no doubt Trump is a criminal as he surprises the world with his devastating testimony
On Wednesday morning, EU ambassador Gordon Sondland decided to save himself. In dramatic testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, Sondland — a Donald Trump appointee who gave the president $1 million for his inaugural party — gave up the president and pretty much everyone else.
This article was originally published at Salon
Like former ambassador Kurt Volker on Tuesday, Sondland painted a picture of himself as a hapless naïf, unaware that the proposed "investigations" Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, kept demanding from Ukrainian leaders were actually an effort to fabricate conspiracy theories about former Vice President Joe Biden and other Democratic officials.