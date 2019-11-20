‘Don’t choke on the Kool-Aid of Trump’s presidency’: Eric Trump mocked for using impeachment hearings to hawk Trump Winery

As U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, testified before the House Intelligence Committee this Wednesday, President Trump’s second son took an opportunity to hawk his family’s winery.

It is a perfect day for a nice bottle of this. These people are — insane…. @TrumpWinery pic.twitter.com/lkMVEorYKb — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 20, 2019

“It is a perfect day for a nice bottle of this,” Eric Trump tweeted. These people are — insane….@TrumpWinery”

One person responding to Eric Trump’s tweet shared a link to an article from last year pointing out that winery has a history of hiring foreign workers.

Others couldn’t pass up commenting on the irony of the President’s son using his own potential removal from office to market a family brand:

Numbing the pain? It’s gonna get worse. Batten down the hatches. Winter is here. — The Unburnt 🌋 (@frantikfemale) November 20, 2019

I drank lots of this at Trump U. — Franky Andreas (@frankyandreas) November 20, 2019

Someone has to drink it… the koolaid of Trump a presidency…. don't choke🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — BonBon (@srfrgrl1959) November 20, 2019

You’re going to need a few bottles to yourself after today’s testimony, son… 😂😂😂 — Jennifer Oaks 🇺🇸💙🌊🍑 (@ShinyRoo5) November 20, 2019

You forgot the 'H' Trump Whinery There, fixed it for you — Anna Rompage 🏳️‍🌈 (@AnnaRompage) November 20, 2019

I would rather drink Boone's Farm Strawberry Hill. At least it doesn't taste like treason. — Cindy Viera (@BarbieDahlViera) November 20, 2019

