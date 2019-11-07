Ex-GOP Rep. says Trump is facing a huge problem in the suburbs as Dems take counties ‘they never ever won’ before
In what’s being called a huge warning to President Trump, All four of Philadelphia’s collar-county governments are have been taken over by Democrats. Trump won the state of Pennsylvania by only 44,000 votes in 2016, and the gains by Democrats will make that razor-thin margin only harder to uphold in 2020.
Speaking to POLITICO, former Chester County Republican congressman Ryan Costello said that anti-Trump sentiment in the suburbs is still alive and well.
“Democrats have won counties they never, ever, ever won. The trend from red to blue has accelerated in the last few years, and there’s only one reason for that,” he said, adding that “there is not a way to win Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan without holding your deficits down in the suburbs.”
Still, the GOP also made gains in the state, which, according to Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, “affirms that Trump will be formidable in 2020.”
The elections in Pennsylvania didn’t just feature Democrats beating Republicans — it also showcased progressives beating establishments Democrats, one example being Paige Cognetti, who will be Scranton’s first female mayor.
According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, voters signaled Tuesday that they wanted to move further left.
“I think the party has to be open to progressives with these types of values,” said Claire Adler, 26, of Northern Liberties. “In some ways our local leaders are, but in some ways they’re not.”
The biggest blow to Republicans in the state was in Delaware County, where all three Republican Council candidates and all four Republicans running for Common Pleas Court judgeships lost their bids.
Speaking to the Inquirer, Stacy Maillie, who is a registered Republican, said she “felt safe” voting for Democrats.
“I’m not happy with our current state of the Republican Party,” she said. “I think it’s too divisive, and I think that the Democratic Party is more tolerant and inclusive. I just find that the current Republican Party has become more extreme.”
Featured image via Shutterstock
Breaking Banner
Two US senators told Ukraine’s president that ‘only Trump’ could release military aid: report
Two U.S. senators now appear to be implicated in President Donald Trump's scheme to pressure Ukraine into publicly announcing an investigation of his political rival Joe Biden.
High-ranking Ukrainian government officials, including president Volodymyr Zelensky, debated whether to give in to Trump's demand for a public announcement of that investigation or refuse and lose desperately needed military aid, reported the New York Times.
Zelensky had privately assured Trump in a July 25 phone call that his government would look into Biden and his son's dealings in Ukraine, but he feared losing bipartisan support in the U.S. by appearing to aid Republicans the 2020 campaign.
Breaking Banner
Trump faces furious backlash after attacking freedom of the press: ‘It’s in the Constitution — that thing you never read’
In a single tweet, President Donald Trump attacked the constitutional right to a free press and possibly confirmed he asked the attorney general to lie for him.
The president angrily disputed a report that he asked Attorney General William Barr to declare he'd done nothing illegal in his phone call to Ukraine's president, but he then disputed that Barr had declined his request to publicly discuss the call.
"Bill Barr did not decline my request to talk about Ukraine," Trump tweeted.
He then attacked the First Amendment to defend himself against an impeachment inquiry.
"The story was a Fake Washington Post con job with an 'anonymous' source that doesn’t exist," Trump added. "Just read the Transcript. The Justice Department already ruled that the call was good. We don’t have freedom of the press!"
Breaking Banner
‘Say sorry!’ Man beaten up after racist tirade at Popeyes — and stripped of his sandwich
On Thursday, the Atlanta Black Star reported on a video going viral on social media, depicting a man screaming racial slurs at fellow patrons in a Popeyes — and promptly being beaten up outside the restaurant and forced to apologize.
It is unclear what exactly prompted the incident, but emotions have been running high at Popeyes locations around the country since the re-release of their wildly popular chicken sandwich, which recently triggered a fatal stabbing at a Popeyes in Washington, D.C.