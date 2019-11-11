Quantcast
Ex-White House ethics chief blasts ‘ignorant’ Trump defenders for mangling the Bill of Rights to oppose impeachment

Published

1 min ago

on

Among the many attacks Republicans have levied against the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump is that it is somehow counter to the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution — the provision of the Bill of Rights that grants criminal defendants the right to trial by jury, to legal representation, and to confront witnesses.

In particular, argue Trump defenders like Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), because the whistleblower whose complaint triggered the investigation remains anonymous — in accordance with the Whistleblower Protection Act — an impeachment process that does not let Trump confront the whistleblower is illegitimate.

But this argument is nonsense for several reasons, wrote former Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub — namely because the whistleblower is a tipster, not a witness, and the House impeachment isn’t a criminal trial:

Shaub left the Trump administration amid clashes over ethics rules. He has since served with the Campaign Legal Center, a prominent watchdog group.

GOP lawmakers expect Jim Jordan to turn impeachment hearings into a spectacle: ‘You want your best contributors for showtime’

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

Public hearings will begin this week in the House impeachment inquiry -- and President Donald Trump will be watching closely.

The president's Republican allies plan on countering the public phase of the investigation by calling their own witnesses and turning the televised hearings into a spectacle, reported Politico.

That's why House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) temporarily assigned Rep. Jordan (R-OH) to the House Intelligence Committee, where lawmakers expect he will help create a circus atmosphere during the hearings.

David Cay Johnston explains how Trump’s trade tariffs are really a tax on his base

Published

54 mins ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

Candidate Donald Trump railed against America’s chronic trade deficits, vowing to eliminate them if he became president.

So, how’s Trump doing? Awful. Trade deficits are growing on his watch.

The overall trade deficit in September was 21% larger than during his first full month in office.

In 2016, under President Barak Obama, America imported $502.9 billion more in goods and services than it sold in exports.

In 2018, under Trump, that ballooned to $627.7 billion, an increase of $124.7 billion, and the deficit is on pace to run even deeper in 2019. For the nine months ending in September, the overall trade deficit was $481.3 billion, up $24.8 billion for the same period of 2018.

‘Pompeo rolled his eyes’: Impeachment testimony shows top Trump officials worried about Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

Top officials under President Donald Trump expressed concern about Rudy Giuliani's back-channel diplomatic contacts with Ukraine, but it's not clear anyone did anything to push back on those efforts.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former national security adviser John Bolton were each aware of Giuliani's contacts, according to testimony in the impeachment inquiry, but no witnesses have shown either did anything to limit the president's personal attorney, reported Bloomberg.

