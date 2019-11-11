Ex-White House ethics chief blasts ‘ignorant’ Trump defenders for mangling the Bill of Rights to oppose impeachment

Among the many attacks Republicans have levied against the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump is that it is somehow counter to the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution — the provision of the Bill of Rights that grants criminal defendants the right to trial by jury, to legal representation, and to confront witnesses.

In particular, argue Trump defenders like Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), because the whistleblower whose complaint triggered the investigation remains anonymous — in accordance with the Whistleblower Protection Act — an impeachment process that does not let Trump confront the whistleblower is illegitimate.

But this argument is nonsense for several reasons, wrote former Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub — namely because the whistleblower is a tipster, not a witness, and the House impeachment isn’t a criminal trial:

And, though the Senate trial ALSO isn’t a criminal proceeding, Trump will have plenty of chances to confront witnesses against him if the House impeaches him. Even then, the whistleblower won’t be a witness against him. The whistleblower is just the guy who called the cops. pic.twitter.com/2PTuz85PtM — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 11, 2019

Shaub left the Trump administration amid clashes over ethics rules. He has since served with the Campaign Legal Center, a prominent watchdog group.