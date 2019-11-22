Facebook executive ‘helped quarterback’ his friend Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for the Supreme Court

A new book reveals that Bret Kavanaugh had a lot of help for his seat on the Supreme Court thanks to Facebook.
According to the Daily Beast, a Facebook senior executive in charge of the company’s public-policy arm “helped quarterback” Kavanaugh’s nomination. Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus authored a new book about the conformation of the disgraced justice.
Supreme Ambition: Brett Kavanaugh and the Conservative Takeover details the way in which Joel Kaplan worked to shore up public support for Kavanaugh. Kaplan was one of the many people that could be seen sitting in the Capitol Hill hearing room during the tearful denials of sexual assault alleged by Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford.
The report noted that PoliticoPlaybook also reported at the time that Kaplan hosted a Washington party to celebrate Kavanaugh’s eventual confirmation.
Following Blasey-Ford’s damning and detailed accusations, Kaplan continued his support of Kavanaugh, even stopping by “briefly” to help draft Kavanaugh’s opening remarks.
Read the full report at the Daily Beast.
