Ferocious backlash forces former GOP candidate to close down his restaurants in Kansas — after investing $1.5 million
Former Republican lieutenant governor candidate Wink Hartman says he’s had to close two of his businesses less than six months after opening them, The Kansas City Star reports.
According to Hartman, employees and patrons of the two restaurants franchises he owned were harassed by people opposed to Kris Kobach, who lost his bid for Kansas governor last November. Hartman was his running mate. Kobach is now running as a candidate for the US Senate.
Hartman said that people were writing obscene messages on menus, spitting on employees and urinating on their cars, along with other methods of harassment.
“We decided it was best for all of us if we just closed them and took our equipment and went elsewhere,” Hartman said. “It’s almost beyond belief.”
Hartman had reportedly invested $1.5 million in the restaurants before they were closed.
Noam Chomsky weighs in on impeachment, 2020 election and Syria withdrawal: ‘Trump is impeachable 100 times over’
Noam Chomsky was railing against far-right Republicans and neoliberal corporate Democrats long before Donald Trump became president, but the Trump era has certainly given the veteran journalist/author plenty to talk about. And Chomsky, now 90, weighed in on everything from impeachment to the 2020 presidential election during a late October appearance on The Intercept’s “Deconstructed” podcast.
The interview was conducted by liberal/progressive British journalist and anti-Trump firebrand Mehdi Hasan. When asked about the impeachment inquiry that Trump is facing in the U.S. House of Representatives, Chomsky asserted that while Trump certainly deserves impeachment, it is important to analyze the economic and political forces that have led to Trumpism.
White House press secretary dodges Fox News host’s questions about when she’ll ever hold a press briefing
Despite being on the job for several months, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham still hasn't held a single press briefing in front of reporters.
Fox News' Bill Hemmer on Friday asked Grisham when she would actually do what her two predecessors, Sean Spicer and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, regularly did and talk with White House reporters.
"Whenever it's time," Grisham replied. "I think right now we're doing just fine! The president continues to speak to the American people, he continues to speak to the press, so do I. My press team and I are available 24-7."
Hemmer then asked Grisham if she at least planned to ever have a briefing.
Breaking Banner
The View’s Abby Huntsman gets schooled for blaming Pelosi for party-line impeachment vote
"The View" co-host Abby Huntsman complained that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had tainted the impeachment process because she was unable to wrangle one Republican vote, and her colleagues set her straight.
Huntsman has favored an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's actions against Ukraine, but she didn't like how the vote played out on holding public hearings.
"What happened was exactly what Nancy Pelosi didn't want to have happen," Huntsman said. "It was a totally partisan vote. You have to get one Republican to come on your team."
"I want this to happen, I want to see the public proceedings and it's important for this country," she added. "I think the leadership among the Democrats in this House did an abysmal job, because half of it is convincing Republicans, and 19 of them are retiring. They have no reason not to vote yes on this, to say, let's see what happened."