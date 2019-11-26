Firefighters battle new blaze in California
Hundreds of California firefighters on Tuesday battled a wind-driven brushfire that grew out of control overnight near Santa Barbara, threatening thousands of homes and prompting evacuation orders.
The so-called “Cave Fire” that started around 4:00 pm on Monday in Los Padres National Forest, grew to 4,100 acres (1,659 hectares) overnight as it moved toward populated areas in the cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta and nearby communities.
Some 600 firefighters were battling the blaze that prompted evacuation orders for about 2,400 homes.
Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli said helicopters and fix-wing tankers were assisting the firefighters who faced steep, rugged terrain.
The fire was zero percent contained by midday Tuesday but officials said they were hopeful that a storm set to arrive in the area later in the day would help extinguish the flames.
“What’s working in our favor is we’re getting rain tonight,” Bertucelli said.
The storm is expected to dump about an inch of rain in the fire region, bringing the potential of flash floods and debris flows, authorities warned.
The blaze comes on the heels of a series of fires that erupted in the state last month destroying homes and vineyards and forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.
© 2019 AFP
‘Instead of subtweeting — testify’: John Bolton ripped to ribbons over his cryptic ‘national security’ message
Former Ambassador John Bolton took to Twitter Tuesday to claim a deep-state conspiracy was afoot to undermine American national security.
"It probably goes without saying, that our country’s commitment to our national security priorities is under attack from within. America is distracted. Our enemies are not. We need to make U.S. national security a priority," Bolton tweeted, followed by a hashtag of his own name.
Twitter users took the tweet two different ways. One was political nerds demanding if he has such a concern about the U.S. being attacked from within that he should talk to Congress about it. Another perspective was confirmation that Trump was the one from "inside" he should be talking about. Bolton played coy in the tweet, not indicating if he ascribed to the conspiracy theories about the "deep state" or if he believed Trump was a reason for concern.
Bill Barr caught in a lie as documents outline Trump administration’s involvement in racist ‘citizenship question’ for 2020 census
According to newly released documents, the U.S. Census Bureau under President Trump was in direct communication with the late GOP gerrymandering expert Thomas Hofeller, despite claims from the Department of Justice that there was no proof of contact between the two.
A 2015 study authored by Hofeller which favored a “citizenship question” on the 2020 Census because it “would be advantageous to Republicans and Non-Hispanic Whites” in 2021 and beyond was used by the Trump administration and GOP strategists as a political weapon against their non-white Democratic opponents -- a tactic that was repeatedly denied by the Trump administration, Law & Crime reports.
