Florida Democrats plan to use Trump move to their state as a weapon against their 2020 GOP opponents

According to a report in the Daily Beast, the Democratic National Committee and the Florida Democratic Party are making plans to turn Donald Trump’s move to the state into a weapon against the Sunshine State’s GOP opponents in the 2020 election by hanging his corruption around their necks.

Trump’s announcement that he will officially be making Florida his home state in place of New York caught many observers by surprise, but Democrats feel they can turn it to their advantage in the upcoming election.

According to the report, Democrats will “intensify their organizing and communication efforts to spotlight what they contend is yet another instance of corruption in the Trump administration. The DNC’s War Room will soon roll out targeted social media attacks with ‘hyper-localized’ content specific to this issue.”

In an interview, David Bergstein, the Democratic National Committee’s Director of Battleground State Communications said they will make Trump the front and center issue in 2020 in Florida.

“We will absolutely be utilizing this opportunity to make sure Floridaians get an even closer look at Trump,” he explained. “The more voters in general, and that includes Floridians, get to see Trump the less they like him.”

“In 2016, Trump won Florida with less than 1 percent of the state, securing 29 electoral votes. In 2020, his team is placing a heightened target there, investing millions of dollars to pull off a second win. He still remains widely popular in concentrated areas across the state, including in the panhandle, but statewide his approval rating hovers just below 50 percent,” the Beast reports, adding, “With just over a year to go until Election Day, the Florida Democratic Party has raised $5.2 million in its effort to defeat Trump, with a team of 91 employees, the largest staff of any state party.”

According to State Sen. Janet Cruz, the former House Minority Leader, “More than anyone, Floridians know a fraud when they see it. A change of address form doesn’t change the fact that his administration’s corruption and handouts to his wealthy benefactors have hurt America’s standing in the world and have left behind our working families.”

“I like him coming down here,” Florida state Rep. Evan Jenne, a Democrat added. “We’re going to be able to use this to our advantage.”

You can read more here (subscription required)

